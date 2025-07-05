Chavo Guerrero Suggests WWE Return Following Worlds Collide Appearance

A longtime name in professional wrestling may be preparing for a more consistent presence in WWE once again.

Chavo Guerrero, who recently appeared during the WWE x AAA: World Collide event, could be more than just a special guest. According to a new report from Fightful Select, multiple individuals who interacted with Guerrero during the crossover show claim that the veteran talent indicated he is back with WWE in some form. WWE has yet to confirm any such arrangement publicly.

Guerrero has remained involved in the wrestling scene throughout the past year, taking part in events for AAA, TNA, GCW, and various independent promotions. Away from the ring, he has continued to pursue work in television and entertainment.

Earlier in 2025, Guerrero also appeared on a rare live episode of TNA iMPACT!, joining the “First Class Penthouse” segment alongside AJ Francis and KC Navarro, further fueling speculation about his ongoing involvement across multiple promotions.

