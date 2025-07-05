×
Uncertainty Surrounds Delayed Launch of WWE NXT Europe

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
Uncertainty Surrounds Delayed Launch of WWE NXT Europe

WWE’s plans for NXT Europe have remained uncertain since the closure of NXT UK in 2022. While the brand was initially intended as a major step in WWE’s European expansion, its rollout has faced repeated delays, leaving both talent and promoters with more questions than answers. Despite sporadic updates, including a vague confirmation earlier this year from Paul "Triple H" Levesque that the brand is still being developed, concrete details have remained scarce.

At a recent UK tryout, those in attendance were reportedly given very limited insight regarding NXT Europe. Fightful Select noted that although WWE confirmed the brand is still in the works, the tryout was not necessarily connected to its formation. One former NXT UK wrestler described WWE’s message as consistently being “still coming,” while another stated they would not believe the brand’s launch until it actually materializes.

There is also speculation among independent promoters that WWE’s delayed launch might be tied to AEW’s growing presence in the region. With AEW returning to Wembley Stadium for All In and bringing additional events such as Dynamite and Forbidden Door to London, some believe WWE could be trying to counter that momentum. Reactions among promoters vary, with some concerned about losing talent, while others are confident that the region would continue to produce new stars even if NXT Europe were to attract top names.

For wrestlers, NXT Europe represents both an opportunity and a point of skepticism. Many see it as a way to gain exposure and earn better wages, especially compared to NXT UK, where contracts often required performers to hold second jobs. Still, doubts persist, particularly among talent based in the UK and France, who are unconvinced the brand will launch anytime soon.

