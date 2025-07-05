Bea Priestley Returns to Stardom for 2025 5STAR Grand Prix

Bea Priestley is making her long-awaited return to Stardom, and she is stepping back into the spotlight in a major way.

The former WWE star, known there as Blair Davenport, has been confirmed for the upcoming 2025 5STAR Grand Prix tournament. This marks her second appearance in the prestigious round-robin competition, having come close to reaching the finals back in 2019 during her first run with the promotion.

Priestley's return was made official during Stardom’s press conference on Saturday, where the company unveiled the full lineup and format for this year’s event. A record-setting thirty-two participants will be divided into four blocks of eight. The top three wrestlers in each group will move on to the knockout stage, with the winner of each block receiving an automatic bye to the semifinals.

In a video message aired at the press event, Priestley declared her intentions with characteristic confidence:

“Hello, this is the top gaijin, Bea Priestley, and I’m entering myself into this year’s Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix. Now, win or lose, I’m very aware of how tough these tournaments can be, but I’m going to show how every one of those joshi girls is shopai, shopai, shopai, shopai, shopai. And that Bea will forever be ichiban. See you soon, Japan.”

The 2025 5STAR Grand Prix begins on July 23 and concludes on August 23.

Stardom 2025 5STAR Grand Prix Blocks:

Red Stars A Block:

Saya Kamitani

Hanan

Mei Seira

Yuna Mizumori

Lady C

Waka Tsukiyama

Azusa Inaba

Bea Priestley

Red Stars B Block:

Starlight Kid

AZM

Natsupoi

Sayaka Kurai

Tomoka Inaba

Rian

Natsuko Tora

Rina

Blue Stars A Block:

Saya Iida

Miyu Amasaki

Saori Anou

Aya Sakura

Ami Sohrei

Bozilla

Ruaka

Winner of qualifying match

Blue Stars B Block: