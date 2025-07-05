Bea Priestley Returns to Stardom for 2025 5STAR Grand Prix

Bea Priestley is making her long-awaited return to Stardom, and she is stepping back into the spotlight in a major way.
The former WWE star, known there as Blair Davenport, has been confirmed for the upcoming 2025 5STAR Grand Prix tournament. This marks her second appearance in the prestigious round-robin competition, having come close to reaching the finals back in 2019 during her first run with the promotion.
Priestley's return was made official during Stardom’s press conference on Saturday, where the company unveiled the full lineup and format for this year’s event. A record-setting thirty-two participants will be divided into four blocks of eight. The top three wrestlers in each group will move on to the knockout stage, with the winner of each block receiving an automatic bye to the semifinals.
In a video message aired at the press event, Priestley declared her intentions with characteristic confidence:
“Hello, this is the top gaijin, Bea Priestley, and I’m entering myself into this year’s Stardom 5STAR Grand Prix. Now, win or lose, I’m very aware of how tough these tournaments can be, but I’m going to show how every one of those joshi girls is shopai, shopai, shopai, shopai, shopai. And that Bea will forever be ichiban. See you soon, Japan.”
The 2025 5STAR Grand Prix begins on July 23 and concludes on August 23.
Stardom 2025 5STAR Grand Prix Blocks:
Red Stars A Block:
Saya Kamitani
Hanan
Mei Seira
Yuna Mizumori
Lady C
Waka Tsukiyama
Azusa Inaba
Bea Priestley
Red Stars B Block:
Starlight Kid
AZM
Natsupoi
Sayaka Kurai
Tomoka Inaba
Rian
Natsuko Tora
Rina
Blue Stars A Block:
Saya Iida
Miyu Amasaki
Saori Anou
Aya Sakura
Ami Sohrei
Bozilla
Ruaka
Winner of qualifying match
Blue Stars B Block:
Momo Kohgo
Hina
Ranna Yagami
HANAKO
Suzu Suzuki
Momo Watanabe
Konami
Sareee
Providence, Rhode Island
Jul. 7th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 8th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 9th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 10th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 11th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 11th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 13th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 16th 2025
Leave a Comment ()