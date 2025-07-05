WWE Evolution Faces Lower Attendance Compared to Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is preparing for a major weekend of back-to-back events in Atlanta, Georgia, with two high-profile shows set to take over the State Farm Arena. On Saturday, July 12, Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature Gunther taking on Bill Goldberg in what is being promoted as Goldberg’s retirement match. The following night, Sunday, July 13, WWE presents Evolution, the return of its all-women’s premium live event.

Ticket distribution data has now emerged for both shows. According to @WrestleTix, 10,731 tickets have been distributed so far for Saturday Night’s Main Event, while Evolution currently has 4,804 tickets distributed. The latest analysis suggests some significant differences in crowd dynamics between the two nights.

WrestleTix observed, “Based on resale patterns, I’d expect SNME to have more upper deck sections occupied. Evolution, on the other hand, has very little resale activity up there and a significantly lower price point in the lower bowl, so it’s likely anyone with combo tickets in the upper deck will be moved to the lower bowl. It also looks like much of the hard cam side hasn’t been opened yet. We’ll know more as we get closer and once photos from the shows start coming in.”