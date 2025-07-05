WWE Evolution Faces Lower Attendance Compared to Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is preparing for a major weekend of back-to-back events in Atlanta, Georgia, with two high-profile shows set to take over the State Farm Arena. On Saturday, July 12, Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature Gunther taking on Bill Goldberg in what is being promoted as Goldberg’s retirement match. The following night, Sunday, July 13, WWE presents Evolution, the return of its all-women’s premium live event.
Ticket distribution data has now emerged for both shows. According to @WrestleTix, 10,731 tickets have been distributed so far for Saturday Night’s Main Event, while Evolution currently has 4,804 tickets distributed. The latest analysis suggests some significant differences in crowd dynamics between the two nights.
WrestleTix observed, “Based on resale patterns, I’d expect SNME to have more upper deck sections occupied. Evolution, on the other hand, has very little resale activity up there and a significantly lower price point in the lower bowl, so it’s likely anyone with combo tickets in the upper deck will be moved to the lower bowl. It also looks like much of the hard cam side hasn’t been opened yet. We’ll know more as we get closer and once photos from the shows start coming in.”
WWE Evolution, WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 5, 2025
Sun • Jul 13, 2025 • 6:30 PM
State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Available Tickets: 1,578
Available Combo Tickets: 270
Current Setup: 6,652
Tickets Distributed: 4,804
🟢 First Count
📅 Days until show: 9
🔢 Total # of seats on map: 15,791
💵 Cheapest Ticket Available:… pic.twitter.com/mCuZdXGijf
Providence, Rhode Island
Jul. 7th 2025
Orlando, Florida
Jul. 8th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 9th 2025
Garland, Texas
Jul. 10th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 11th 2025
Nashville, Tennessee
Jul. 11th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Arlington, Texas
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 12th 2025
Atlanta, Georgia
Jul. 13th 2025
Chicago, Illinois
Jul. 16th 2025
