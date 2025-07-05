×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Evolution Faces Lower Attendance Compared to Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
WWE Evolution Faces Lower Attendance Compared to Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is preparing for a major weekend of back-to-back events in Atlanta, Georgia, with two high-profile shows set to take over the State Farm Arena. On Saturday, July 12, Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature Gunther taking on Bill Goldberg in what is being promoted as Goldberg’s retirement match. The following night, Sunday, July 13, WWE presents Evolution, the return of its all-women’s premium live event.

Ticket distribution data has now emerged for both shows. According to @WrestleTix, 10,731 tickets have been distributed so far for Saturday Night’s Main Event, while Evolution currently has 4,804 tickets distributed. The latest analysis suggests some significant differences in crowd dynamics between the two nights.

WrestleTix observed, “Based on resale patterns, I’d expect SNME to have more upper deck sections occupied. Evolution, on the other hand, has very little resale activity up there and a significantly lower price point in the lower bowl, so it’s likely anyone with combo tickets in the upper deck will be moved to the lower bowl. It also looks like much of the hard cam side hasn’t been opened yet. We’ll know more as we get closer and once photos from the shows start coming in.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy