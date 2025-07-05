Venue for John Cena’s Last WWE Match Still Undecided

John Cena’s emotional farewell tour is well underway, but the specifics of his final match are still being decided. Although WWE has locked in the timeline for the bout, the venue remains a mystery.

While promoting his new film Heads of State on the red carpet, Cena offered an update on what fans can expect as he continues his “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

“Well, I do not want to downplay the action in WWE. There is always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I am 48. My last match will be in mid-December,” Cena revealed. “We are still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January. We are halfway through. Gosh, it has been a lot of compelling TV, and I do not want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we are just getting started.”

The 2025 farewell run has seen Cena make major waves in WWE, including a headline-making heel turn and his historic 17th world championship victory at WrestleMania 41.