Tony Khan Pledges $100K to St. Jude During AEW Dynamite Milestone Week

AEW President Tony Khan made a special appearance on The Rich Eisen Show to celebrate the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite and used the moment to make a heartfelt announcement. During the interview, Khan revealed that he will be making a second $100,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, continuing a personal tradition that began during a prior appearance on the same show.

The segment began on a nostalgic note, with Eisen pointing out that the signed neck brace Khan wore during his last visit was still proudly displayed in the studio. Khan responded by applauding Eisen’s own efforts in raising funds for St. Jude, then shared the real reason for his return.

“That was great to be able to come here and have that neck brace be a part of something really special we did for St. Jude,” Khan said. “With all these great milestones, I came back here. My most important point of being on the show with you today is that I wanted to tell you that again, this year, I’m going to be given $100,000 to St. Jude.”

The unexpected announcement left Eisen visibly moved. “I cannot thank you enough for that. You’re a beautiful man. You’re a great man,” he told Khan in response.

This marks the second year in a row that Khan has pledged a six-figure donation to St. Jude while appearing on Eisen’s program. Khan closed the segment by emphasizing his appreciation for the platform. “Thank you for having me back, and thanks for giving me the opportunity to talk about AEW… on your show,” he said. “You’ve been such a great friend to me, and what you do for the charity is so great.”

Khan’s contribution underscores AEW’s broader commitment to community efforts. Through initiatives like “AEW Together,” the company has routinely engaged with charitable organizations to support causes ranging from youth development to health and wellness across the country.