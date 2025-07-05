×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tony Khan Pledges $100K to St. Jude During AEW Dynamite Milestone Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
Tony Khan Pledges $100K to St. Jude During AEW Dynamite Milestone Week

AEW President Tony Khan made a special appearance on The Rich Eisen Show to celebrate the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite and used the moment to make a heartfelt announcement. During the interview, Khan revealed that he will be making a second $100,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, continuing a personal tradition that began during a prior appearance on the same show.

The segment began on a nostalgic note, with Eisen pointing out that the signed neck brace Khan wore during his last visit was still proudly displayed in the studio. Khan responded by applauding Eisen’s own efforts in raising funds for St. Jude, then shared the real reason for his return.

“That was great to be able to come here and have that neck brace be a part of something really special we did for St. Jude,” Khan said. “With all these great milestones, I came back here. My most important point of being on the show with you today is that I wanted to tell you that again, this year, I’m going to be given $100,000 to St. Jude.”

The unexpected announcement left Eisen visibly moved. “I cannot thank you enough for that. You’re a beautiful man. You’re a great man,” he told Khan in response.

This marks the second year in a row that Khan has pledged a six-figure donation to St. Jude while appearing on Eisen’s program. Khan closed the segment by emphasizing his appreciation for the platform. “Thank you for having me back, and thanks for giving me the opportunity to talk about AEW… on your show,” he said. “You’ve been such a great friend to me, and what you do for the charity is so great.”

Khan’s contribution underscores AEW’s broader commitment to community efforts. Through initiatives like “AEW Together,” the company has routinely engaged with charitable organizations to support causes ranging from youth development to health and wellness across the country.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy