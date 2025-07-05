Christopher Daniels Dismisses WWE “Higher Power” Rumor as “Terrible Idea”

The long-running myth that Christopher Daniels was originally slated to be the mysterious “Higher Power” in WWE’s infamous 1999 storyline has resurfaced over the years, but the man himself has finally put it to rest. During a recent interview, Daniels not only dismissed the rumor as unlikely but also admitted it would have been a creative misstep.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Daniels said, “I did not hear this until years later. Maybe, but it was never anything that they told me, and honestly, it was a terrible idea anyway. Because the idea would have been Undertaker is answering to this higher power, and then I unmask, and it’s me, and it’s like, Who the f, is this guy?”

At the time, Daniels was making his name on the independent scene but had not broken into mainstream wrestling in any significant way, making him an unknown to WWE audiences. He likened the rumored idea to a similar situation in WCW that fell flat quickly.

“I remember going to WCW one day, cutting this promo backstage with Vampiro, I’ve got this hood… and then it comes on live Nitro, and we watch it. And as soon as it’s done, Jeff Jarrett… goes, ‘Who the f, was that?!’ And I was like, ‘That’s me sir.’ Then that flopped so quickly that they did not go forward with that idea.”

Daniels theorized that the rumor may have stemmed from his presence in dark matches during the Attitude Era and his gothic “Fallen Angel” persona, which could have loosely fit the narrative.

“I think they thought, Oh, well, maybe this is something that we could use him as. But honestly, I think once Vince saw me, and, you know, I’m 5 10 and this is the time when everybody is six feet something, it’s like, we can do better. And I was like, that makes sense.”

Although Daniels never stepped into that storyline spotlight, his wrestling journey became iconic in its own right, with celebrated runs in TNA, ROH, and AEW. He now plays a major role behind the scenes in AEW as Head of Talent Relations, following his retirement from in-ring competition.

