John Cena Names Greatest WWE Trash Talkers of All Time

John Cena has always been known for his ability to electrify an audience, not just with his wrestling ability, but with his sharp-tongued promos and verbal delivery. While speaking recently, the 17-time world champion reflected on who he believes stand as the greatest trash talkers in WWE history. Rather than settle on one name, Cena offered a list that includes some of the most influential and dynamic voices the wrestling world has ever seen.

While appearing on Complex’s GOAT Talk, Cena admitted he could not crown just one individual when asked to name WWE’s greatest trash talker.

“That’s a tough one,” Cena replied. “Some pioneers again. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper comes into play. You can’t ignore Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson nor Stone Cold Steve Austin, CM Punk.”

When the interviewer added that Cena himself deserved to be among those names, he humbly responded, “Nice company anytime I can be in that conversation.”

The legends Cena mentioned helped shape wrestling’s golden eras through their iconic interviews and legendary promo work. Piper’s Piper’s Pit revolutionized in-ring mic segments, while Austin, The Rock, and CM Punk all delivered some of the most unforgettable and quoted promos in wrestling history, from “Austin 3:16” to Punk’s searing “pipebomb.” Cena himself, particularly during his early “Doctor of Thuganomics” era, earned his spot as one of the most effective and creative talkers of the modern age.