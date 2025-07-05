×
Kevin Nash Slams U.S. Politics in Fiery July 4th Rant on Social Media

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash used Independence Day to voice strong opinions about the state of the United States, choosing not to celebrate the holiday and instead sharing a series of critical posts on social media. The outspoken wrestling veteran addressed issues ranging from the erosion of civil liberties to economic inequality, sparking heated exchanges with followers.

“I didn’t celebrate the 4th this year because I personally feel we’re not the home of the free,” Nash wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We lose constitutional rights daily. If you’re a bigot please unfollow me. Peace out.” In another post, he continued, “Happy 4 more trillion in debt day. Never felt this proud as we continue to destroy the empathy we once held for those less fortunate. So I guess Happy wealthy white 1% day.”

When pressed by a user to specify which constitutional rights he felt were under threat, Nash cited “Separation of church and state” and referenced a “CBS settlement with Trump,” indicating concerns related to the First Amendment. One person challenged his views by suggesting he should leave the country, to which Nash replied, “Raised my hand and gave an oath to die for the constitution to be upheld. I served my country. I shouldn’t have leave [sic].”

Nash also fired back at another user who questioned his mention of race, writing, “Are you worried about being deported Cracker? Sit in your Alabama double wide a shut the fuck up.”

When the topic turned to President Biden, Nash made it clear he did not advocate violence but had reservations about the current leadership. “I wish no harm to anyone. Just wish he could stay on point on anything,” Nash posted. “He’s the President and was voted into power. Just not in sync with his ideas of what our country needs.”

Throughout the day, Nash remained engaged in back-and-forth responses with dozens of users, defending his stance while continuing to share unfiltered commentary. The WWE legend currently hosts Kliq This, a podcast where he often explores both personal stories from his career and wider societal issues.

