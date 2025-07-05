×
Tony Khan Confirms AEW All In: Texas Has Surpassed $2.5 Million Gate

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 05, 2025
Tony Khan Confirms AEW All In: Texas Has Surpassed $2.5 Million Gate

AEW is gearing up for one of its biggest events yet as All In: Texas approaches next weekend. With just eight days to go, company President Tony Khan has shared a major update that highlights the event’s massive financial success ahead of the show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Khan confirmed that ticket sales for All In: Texas have already brought in more than $2.5 million, making it one of AEW’s highest-grossing events in history. The show is also on track to become the most attended non-WWE pay-per-view ever held in North America.

“It’s already one of the biggest gates in AEW history. We’ve sold over $2.5 million dollars in tickets. It’s going to be over $3 million dollars in tickets for the first time ever in the US,” Khan said. “We’ve never even done over two million before in the US. So, we’re hitting a bunch of cool milestones with this as a business.”

