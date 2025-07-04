WWE Smackdown Results - July 4, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Damian Priest, Aleister Black, Jade Cargill and a returning Drew McIntyre are set to appear, Tiffany Stratton picks her Evolution opponent, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair take on Piper Niven and Alba Fyre from The Secret Hervice, Andrade and Rey Fenix battle Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom), Wyatt Sicks collide with the team of Johnny Gargano, Berto, Montez Ford & Chris Sabin, Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso lock horns with Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo and more!

Check back for SmackDown results when the show airs!

We kick off SmackDown with a brawl between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the parking lot. Sikoa pulls up in an SUV and Fatu starts beating him up until security steps in.

In the arena, Cody Rhodes makes his way out to the ring with his King of the Ring crown. Rhodes talks about his crown and what it stands for. He says he left pieces of himself to hold this crown and this crown stands for where we have been and where we are headed. Randy Orton interrupts Rhodes and makes his way out. Orton says for weeks and weeks he told Rhodes that he would do whatever it took to win King of the Ring. Orton talks about punting Rhodes but he hesitated. He says Rhodes didn't hesitate, and that he pulled the trigger which has won Orton's respect. Orton makes Rhodes promise him that he will kick John Cena's ass. Drew McIntyre's music hits and he makes his way out. McIntyre gets in the mic and calls Orton and Rhodes betas and says the Alpha has returned. He talks about Orton being soft and not punting Rhodes. He then turns to Rhodes and says he wants Rhodes to be the next champion and how he wants to take the title from Rhodes when he wins it. He says he won't hesitate like Orton and Orton RKO's McIntyre out of nowhere and leaves the ring.

We see Charlotte Flair with Nick Aldis backstage earlier today. Aldis suggests Flair team up with Alexa Bliss to enter the tag team tournament to fight at Evolution for the tag titles. Bliss tells Flair she knows they're not friends but they should be friends. Flair says she doesn't share the spotlight and Bliss tells her that she hasn't been in the spotlight in a while. Flair reluctantly agrees.

Drew McIntyre walks backstage and approaches Nick Aldis. McIntyre says he wants Orton, but Aldis says Orton has left but McIntyre can battle Orton at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jacob Fatu walks by and stares down McIntyre. Aldis tells Fatu if he finds a partner he can take on Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo. Jimmy Uso comes by and tells Fatu he will be his partner.

Match 1 - WWE No 1 Contenders Triple Threat Tag Team Match: The Secret Hervice (Piper Niven & Alba Fyre) w/Chelsea Green -vs- B-Fab & Michin -vs- Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

We get the bell and Michin, Bliss and Niven start off. Flair immediately tags herself in and Niven goes after Flair. Flair takes out Niven and kicks B-Fab off the apron. Michin and Niven attack Flair and they all trade blows. Michin kicks Niven and Flair and slams down Flair. Flair kicks Michin and Flair is knocked off the apron by Niven. Michin hits a suicide dive on Flair and then Niven and Fyre cannonball off the top rope onto all the competitors outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Michin and Flair are laid out on the mat. Niven elbows Flair and covers her for a two count. Michin takes down Niven and tags in B-Fab. B-Fab goes straight for Flair and then kicks down Niven. B-Fab then kicks Flair and kicks Niven again. B-Fab connects with a pumpkick on Flair and Bliss is tagged in, and Fyre is tagged in too. Bliss takes out B-Fab and then punches Fyre and kicks both Fyre and B-Fab down. Bliss goes to hit Sister Abigail on B-Fab, but Michin kicks Bliss. Fyre hits The Canadian Destroyer on Michin and sends her out of the ring. Niven slams down B-Fab and then tells Fyre to climb the ropes. Bliss stops it and Flair spears Niven. Flair walks over Fyre and Niven and goes for a moonsault. Flair hits her moonsault and then kicks Green over off the apron. Flair had tapped Bliss on the head before her moonsault, making Bliss the legal competitor. While Flair is distracted by Green, Bliss hits Twisted Bliss, covers Fyre and gets the win for her team.

Winners: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Flair and Bliss hug and giggle in the ring as they celebrate.

Nick Aldis is backstage with the tag division. He sets a match with The Wyatt Sicks -vs- Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, Berto and Montez Ford making the tag teams who are at odds to team up. He also tells Nathan Frazer and Axiom that they'll be fighting Andrade and Rey Fenix tonight.

Match 2: The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan & Joe Gacy) w/Nikki Cross -vs- Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Berto & Chris Sabin

Berto and Gacy start off. Berto hits a springboard cross body and then gets speared by Gacy. Gacy covers for a quick one count. Berto hits another springboard splash and Lumis is now tagged in. Lumis throws Berto across the ring and Gargano is tagged in now. Gargano tries to talk to Lumis and Lumis takes down Gargano and hits a sidewalk slam and covers Gargano. Sabin breaks the pin and all eight competitors are in the ring and they all start fighting. The Wyatt Sicks get knocked out of the ring. Ford kicks Rowan outside the ring and then gets kicked down by Lumis and we get a commercial.

We're back to SmackDown, Lumis slams down Ford and Lumis tags in Gacy. Gacy smokes Ford in the corner and tags Lumis back in. Ford is double teamed and Lumis covers Ford for a two count. Lumis slaps Ford in a chinlock and Ford powers out of it but is kicked down. Ford tags in Sabin who comes off the top rope and hits a missile drop kick on Lumis. Lumis tags in Gacy and Gacy is knocked down by Sabin. Sabin takes out all members for The Wyatt Sicks. Sabin rolls up Gacy and Lumis breaks the pin. Gacy and Lumis get thrown out of the ring and Ford flies over the top rope and takes out Lumis and Gacy. In the ring, Howdy beats up Berto, Sabin and Ford and tags in Rowan. Sabin hits a DDT on Rowan and they're both down on the mat. Sabin goes to tag Garagno but Gargano doesn't want to fight Rowan so he jumps off the apron to avoid the tag. Rowan hits The Iron Claw Slam on Sabin and gets the win.

Winners: The Wyatt Sicks

A video promo for Giulia plays. She's a blue flame and blue flames don't flicker, they burn everything down.

It's Tiffy Time! Tiffany Stratton makes her way out to the ring. Stratton says since she's been champ, there is a target on her back and then talks about defeating Nia Jax and how she now has to face Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. She says for Evolution, she gets to pick her opponent. Jade Cargill interrupts her. Cargill makes her way out with her Queen of the Ring crown. Cargill tells Stratton she respects her for beating Jax. Cargill talks about beating Asuka and then tells Stratton she's going to take Stratton's title. Stratton says she has a surprise for everyone and Trish Stratus comes out. Stratton tells Stratus that she would like to challenge her at Evolution. Cargill says she doesn't care who wins at Evolution because she'll win regardless. Stratus thanks Stratton for selecting her. Stratus says her kids have never seen her be a champion so it sounds like a good idea. Stratton says times have changed and this won't be easy for Stratus as it's not The Attitude Era anymore and WWE now runs on Tiffy Time.

Solo Sikoa cuts a video promo and introduces Tala Tonga as the newest member of his Bloodline.

Trish Stratus walks backstage, and Jade Cargill comes up to her and says "I see you have a title match at Evolution" as if she wasn't just in the ring when all this went down... ummm... and then tells Stratus that she'll beat her at SummerSlam if she wins. Stratus tells Cargill she will see her at SummerSlam. After Stratus leaves, Naomi attacks Cargill and tells her that she should proceed with caution. Nick Aldis checks on Cargill who says she wants Naomi. Aldis tells Cargill that she should go get checked out by medical.

Match 3: Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) -vs- Andrade & Rey Fenix

Frazer and Andrade start the bout and lock up. Frazer flips around and rolls up Andrade who kicks out immediately. Axiom is tagged in and Andrade is double teamed. Fenix is tagged in and all four men are in the ring and all hell breaks loose. Fenix and Axiom and Frazer and Andrade punch each other. Andrade and Fenix are knocked out of the ring and Fraxiom takes turns splashing out onto both Fenix and Andrade.

We're back and Frazer has Fenix in a chinlock on the mat. Axiom tags in and Fenix is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Axiom gets Fenix in a body submission stretch. Fenix tries to tag out but Axiom doesn't let him. Fenix hits a jumping DDT on Axiom and tags in Andrade. Frazer is tagged in too and Andrade beats up both Axiom and Frazer. Andrade hits Three Amigos on Frazer and tags in Fenix. Fenix comes off the top rope with a Frog Splash and covers Frazer for a near fall. Fenix climbs the ropes and Frazer kicks him while he's on the top rope. They both trade punches on the top rope and Frazer hits a superplex and tags Axiom who hits The Golden Ratio and Andrade makes the save during the pin and we cut to commercial.

Back on SmackDown, Fenix is kicked by Axiom and Fenix avoids a Phoenix Splash from Frazer. Andrade is tagged in and Frazer is slammed by Fenix and Andrade hits a running double knee on Frazer and covers him for a two count. Andrade climbs the ropes and hits his double moonsault and then covers Frazer and Axiom breaks the pin. Fenix and Axiom battle while Frazer gets chopped in the ring. Axiom is tagged in. Axiom gets on the top rope with Andrade and hits a Spanish Fly. Frazer hits a Phoenix Splash and Fenix breaks the pin and all four men are now laid out in the ring. Andrade kicks Axiom, Fenix hits Adios Amigos on Axiom and in the ring, Andrade hits The Message on Frazer and gets the win.

Winners: Rey Fenix & Andrade

Damian Priest talks to Aleister Black backstage about R-Truth. Black tells Priest he doesn't want to hear it. Priest tells Black that he's not a good guy and that Black may not come out on top against Truth.

Match 4: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso -vs- Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

We get the bell and Fatu and Mateo go at it outside the ring. Fatu gets back in the ring with Mateo and headbutts him. Uso is tagged in and Mateo takes down Uso. Sikoa is now tagged in and Uso gets decked in the face a couple times. Sikoa mocks Fatu and then gets kicked by Uso. Sikoa then hits the Spinning Solo Slam on Uso and we cut to commercial.

Back to the Main Event, Sikoa slams into Uso in the corner. Sikoa stomps on Uso's hand and tags in Mateo. Mateo slaps Uso in a waist lock and Uso counters out of it by hitting a stunner. Mateo fights back and hits a standing moonsault on Uso. Uso gets assaulted in the corner with some flying strikes. Uso hits a Samoan Drop on Mateo. Uso tags in Fatu and Sikoa is tagged in too. Fatu punches Sikoa and Sikoa kicks Fatu which does nothing to Fatu. Fatu punches Sikoa and slams against him in the corner. Sikoa then gets ten punches to the head and then Fatu takes down Sikoa with a body check and splashes on him and covers for two. Fatu kicks both Mateo and Sikoa into the corner and hits a running hip attack on both. Fatu then hits a Swanton on Sikoa and covers him until Mateo breaks the pin. Uso gets in the ring and superkicks Mateo and then hits a suicide dive onto Mateo and Fatu dives out to Sikoa on the other end. Sikoa superkicks Fatu and goes for a Samoan Spike. Fatu counters and hits an impaler DDT followed by a moonsault and covers Sikoa for the win.

Winners: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso

After the match, Fatu clears the announce desk and kicks Sikoa onto the announce desk. Fatu climbs the ropes and goes to splash Sikoa, but Tala Tonga runs in and slams Fatu off the top rope. Tonga Loa comes in to the ring and they both beat up Uso. Mateo hits Tour of the Islands on Uso and Loa hits a twisted neckbreaker on Uso outside the ring. In the ring, Mateo, Loa and Tonga hold Fatu up and Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike on Fatu. Fatu is dragged to the announce desk and Tonga powerbombs Fatu through the announce desk. Sikoa and his boys stand over a fallen Fatu as the end credits roll.