×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Rey Mysterio's Retirement from Wrestling Is 'Definitely Really Close'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
Rey Mysterio's Retirement from Wrestling Is 'Definitely Really Close'

During an appearance on the LA PLATICA podcast in June 2025, WWE star Rey Mysterio shared insights about his wrestling future. He stated, “Oh, it’s definitely really close [retirement]. It’s really close, but at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, ’cause I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I’m going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have.”

Rey also expressed his feelings about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before his retirement, saying, “The fact that I was inducted into the Hall of Fame before I even tapped out – I was like, I don’t want to, I’m not ready to retire. [WWE said] ‘Like no, we’re presenting this to you.’ So truly honored to have been considered, you know, one of the Hall of Famers.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy