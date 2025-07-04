Rey Mysterio's Retirement from Wrestling Is 'Definitely Really Close'

During an appearance on the LA PLATICA podcast in June 2025, WWE star Rey Mysterio shared insights about his wrestling future. He stated, “Oh, it’s definitely really close [retirement]. It’s really close, but at the same time, I’m so motivated. A lot of people ask me, ‘What keeps you going?’ I think that once my son started to wrestle, that kind of pushed me to continue, ’cause I was really getting very close to calling it quits, but that just kind of gave me that second wind, and it pushed me to keep going. To be honest, I know I’m going to still enjoy it when I retire, but I’m going to have to tap out. I still love what I do and I always have.”

Rey also expressed his feelings about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before his retirement, saying, “The fact that I was inducted into the Hall of Fame before I even tapped out – I was like, I don’t want to, I’m not ready to retire. [WWE said] ‘Like no, we’re presenting this to you.’ So truly honored to have been considered, you know, one of the Hall of Famers.”