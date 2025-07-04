×
Randy Orton Credits Triple H for Major WWE Backstage Culture Shift

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
Randy Orton Credits Triple H for Major WWE Backstage Culture Shift

Randy Orton has shared insight into a major backstage shift in WWE’s culture, praising Chief Content Officer Triple H for setting a new example when it comes to prioritizing family. After spending over two decades with the company, Orton has seen firsthand how things have evolved, and he believes the change is for the better.

While appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Orton recalled a specific instance that highlighted this shift. During a recent WWE TV taping, Triple H was noticeably absent, and Orton revealed why.

“I was just talking to Hunter yesterday… he wasn’t at TV one week. And I… where is he? He was at Murphy’s softball game. It was the national championships,” Orton shared.

Reflecting on how rare such a decision would have been in years past, Orton noted how much that moment represented progress.

“Just knowing that in the past that never would have happened, and knowing that now it’s okay, like, it just, it’s almost like, without even knowing it… he’s leading by example.

“There’s no question in my mind that if I say ‘Hunter… I’ve got this thing, and… it’s very important to me and my family and my kids… that I’m there,’ there’s no question in my mind that they’ll say ‘Done.’ Like that is huge. That’s everything.”

