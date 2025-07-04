×
Tony Khan Discusses ROH's Future, Media Rights, and Champion Strategy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
Tony Khan Discusses ROH's Future, Media Rights, and Champion Strategy

Tony Khan continues to explore the evolution of Ring of Honor under his leadership, more than two years after acquiring the company in March 2022. While Khan has previously floated the idea that branding the promotion as “AEW: Ring of Honor” might enhance its visibility and value, he now appears to be balancing long-term growth with a strategic approach to media partnerships and brand identity.

In a recent interview with WFAA, Khan spoke about the development work already done with ROH, highlighting the distinct nature of both companies and why ROH has been positioned the way it currently stands.

“I still think there’s a great chance to develop ROH. We really have done a lot of work to develop ROH. They are unique companies, structurally,” Khan explained. “I think that does make a lot of sense, and I still think there’s merit to that, but there are also a lot of reasons why I’ve positioned (ROH) the way I have. Ring of Honor, I still think we have a chance to strike at great opportunities.”

Khan also referenced AEW’s lucrative media rights agreements as a benchmark for future deals that could benefit ROH as well.

“AEW has made huge media rights deals that have changed the landscape for all wrestling companies, including ROH, and any deal we do, it’s got to make really good sense for everyone involved, including us at ROH and also AEW.”

Reflecting on ROH’s current direction, Khan praised the promotion’s talent and the way the company has been presented.

“So, that is something I’ve considered… Right now, I think we’ve done a great job positioning the company as leaders, with leading champions like Athena and Bandido.”

