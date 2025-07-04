JBL Reveals 'Real Heat' Between Two Former WWE Stars

Backstage tension is nothing new in the world of professional wrestling, and now another longstanding rumor from WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era has been confirmed. According to WWE Hall of Famer JBL, there was legitimate animosity between former WWE stars Melina and Sharmell during their time in the company.

Melina, best known for her time as part of MNM alongside Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury, had a reputation for being passionate and sometimes confrontational. Sharmell, meanwhile, was a regular presence by her husband Booker T's side during his successful run in WWE. Although both were prominent figures in the early-to-mid 2000s, their relationship behind the scenes was reportedly far from cordial.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL confirmed that things got tense between the two women on more than one occasion, though it never escalated into a physical altercation.

“They had heat. They had real heat,” JBL said. “But I do not remember that. I do not remember if they were ever separated. At one point, there was real heat, real heat between those two and several other things.”

JBL then clarified that while he may not recall every moment, he might have stepped in during one of their confrontations.

“Yes, I do not think I broke it up,” he continued. “Now I may have separated them. I do remember times where there were some confrontations, and I was there, so I could have been the one that stepped in between. That part certainly could be true. Maybe it is not a fight, maybe it is more of a confrontation.”

While the exact details of the issues between Melina and Sharmell remain somewhat vague, JBL’s comments serve as further confirmation of the backstage tension that existed between two of WWE’s most recognizable women during that era.