×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

CM Punk Defended by Rob Van Dam Over Saudi Arabia Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
CM Punk Defended by Rob Van Dam Over Saudi Arabia Criticism

CM Punk’s participation in WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia has stirred debate among wrestling fans, particularly those who recall his past comments about the country. Years ago, Punk infamously criticized The Miz for appearing at a Saudi event, and some have been quick to label Punk’s return to the region as hypocritical. However, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam sees things differently and believes the criticism misses the mark.

"I do not consider it hypocrisy unless it was done at the same time," Van Dam explained during an appearance on One of a Kind. "People can grow. Their perspective can change. If he said something 5 years ago, and then now he feels different about it. That is not what a hypocrite is. We all grow, feel different. Let us say you are a kid in school and you think this kid's a jerk, and then you start talking to him, and then you find out he is really cool, and he becomes your friend. Are you a hypocrite? No. You just have more information now than you had before, and so your view has changed."

Ahead of the event, Punk addressed the controversy during a kickoff show, apologizing to the people of Saudi Arabia when a fan brought up the old tweet. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque echoed Van Dam’s sentiment, commending Punk for the personal growth he has shown since returning to the company in 2023.

Punk went on to compete in a high-profile main event against the retiring Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, marking the final chapter in their storied rivalry. Despite a hard-fought effort, Punk lost the bout following interference from Seth Rollins and The Vision.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy