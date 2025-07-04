Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Join Live-Action Street Fighter Film

Two of WWE’s biggest names are trading the ring for the big screen. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have officially been cast in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film, marking a major crossover between pro wrestling and Hollywood. The film will bring Capcom’s legendary fighting game series back to theaters with a fresh cast and high expectations.

According to Deadline, Reigns will portray Akuma, one of the franchise’s most feared and powerful characters, while Rhodes is set to take on the role of Guile, the stoic and iconic military hero.

Set for a 2026 release, the film is being co-developed by Legendary, Sony, and Capcom, with direction from Kitao Sakurai, who stepped in after the Philippou brothers exited the project.

The ensemble cast also features Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Jason Momoa as Blanka, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, and Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki.

This will be the first live-action Street Fighter movie in over three decades, following the cult favorite released in 1994.

