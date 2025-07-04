AJ Styles Quietly Signs One-Year WWE Contract Extension

AJ Styles appears to be staying with WWE for at least a little while longer. A new update suggests the veteran star has quietly secured more time with the company.

Last year, reports indicated that Styles’ contract was set to expire either at the end of 2024 or in the early months of 2025. After being sidelined for a portion of the year due to injury, questions had swirled regarding his future. Now, Fightful Select is reporting that Styles has signed a one-year contract extension, according to sources close to him.

No details were provided on exactly when the deal was signed or when it might officially end. Neither Styles nor WWE have publicly commented, and the information has not been officially confirmed by either party.

Styles most recently appeared on the June 16 edition of WWE Raw, where he defeated Chad Gable in singles competition.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member