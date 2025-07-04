Fatal Influence and DarkState Launch NXT Invasion on TNA iMPACT!

TNA iMPACT saw major fallout from the ongoing cross-brand conflict with NXT, as both Fatal Influence and DarkState made surprise appearances on Thursday night’s broadcast.

After Masha Slamovich successfully defended her Knockouts Championship against Killer Kelly, the celebration was cut short when NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx launched a brutal ambush. The trio, collectively known as Fatal Influence, targeted Slamovich in a vicious three-on-one attack. Fortunately, Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee rushed to the ring to fend off the invaders, sparking a heated showdown between the two brands’ top women’s talent.

Later in the show, the stakes were raised even higher when it was confirmed that Jacy Jayne and Masha Slamovich will meet at Slammiversary on July 20th in a high-stakes Title vs. Title match.

Meanwhile, the chaos continued when DarkState made good on their recent warning from NXT by invading Impact and going after Matt Cardona. After Cardona scored a win over Eddie Edwards, the NXT faction blindsided him with a calculated post-match assault. This marked DarkState’s first official appearance on TNA programming, following teases of an impending attack on Tuesday’s NXT.

With both Fatal Influence and DarkState now officially stepping foot into TNA territory, the war between NXT and TNA has clearly escalated heading into Slammiversary.