Charles Robinson Not Done Yet, Aims for 30-Year WWE Referee Milestone

Charles Robinson has been a consistent and respected presence in WWE for decades, and during a recent appearance on Raw Recap, the veteran referee addressed speculation about his eventual retirement and the possibility of a Hall of Fame induction. While fans may already view him as a legendary figure in the business, Robinson made it clear that he is not planning to hang up the stripes anytime soon.

Speaking on the show, Robinson reacted to the growing fan support for a Hall of Fame nod but explained that his journey is not over yet. He hopes to reach a major milestone with the company before stepping away from the ring.

“It’d be awesome,” Robinson said about a potential induction. “But hopefully I still have a long career as a referee. I would like to get a full 30 just with WWE. So I started in 2001. So hopefully we can get another six years out of it. I still love it, and I feel great.”

Robinson’s enduring passion for refereeing was on full display during a standout moment at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh. During the main event, Robinson sprinted to the ring after the official was knocked out, only to be shoulder-checked by John Cena and sent flying as Seth Rollins attempted a Money in the Bank cash-in. The incident quickly went viral, serving as another highlight in Robinson’s long and animated career.

Despite taking a bump that would leave most officials down for the count, Robinson's energy and enthusiasm show no signs of fading. With six more years to reach his 30-year WWE goal, the "Little Naitch" looks set to keep making memories in the squared circle.

