WrestleMania Rematch Set for TNA Slammiversary 2025

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is fast approaching, and the card continues to build momentum with a fresh twist on an old rivalry. Taking place on July 20 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, the event will now feature a rematch that once captivated fans on WWE’s biggest stage.

During the July 3 episode of iMPACT, Cedric Alexander tried to reconnect with Mustafa Ali by referencing their shared history and rise through WWE. However, Ali showed no interest in reminiscing. Instead, he responded by challenging Alexander to settle things once and for all at Slammiversary.

Their previous high-profile bout took place at WrestleMania 34, where Cedric Alexander walked away as WWE Cruiserweight Champion. But with seven years having passed, the stakes and setting have changed. Now, both men aim to prove who truly stands on top as they clash once again, this time under the TNA banner.

