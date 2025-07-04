×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Matt Hardy Says Nic Nemeth Sparked TNA's Recent Momentum Shift

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
Matt Hardy Says Nic Nemeth Sparked TNA's Recent Momentum Shift

TNA has seen a significant shift in momentum over the past year, and according to Matt Hardy, much of that can be credited to the arrival of top stars and the promotion’s renewed sense of unity behind the scenes. Appearing with his brother Jeff on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hardy reflected on how far TNA has come compared to earlier eras, particularly the time when big names like Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff were involved.

“They’ve been through a few different transformations, obviously. But at that time, they got some steam. But, you know, I think they didn’t play the cards like they should have played the cards. Right now, we have a great roster who is working for the greater good. Everyone is very selfless. Everyone wants TNA to grow, and it has been. We have a new boss right now that just came in, Carlos Silva, and he’s been doing a great job. He’s super passionate, super motivated. Not a wrestling guy per se, but he is learning on the fly and, he is super motivated to make TNA as big as it can possibly be we’re both happy.”

Matt credited Nic Nemeth’s arrival and championship run as the spark that helped reignite interest in the promotion. “I think what started kind of this resurgence in TNA was Dolph Ziggler, Nick Nemeth, coming and becoming the champion. I think that was a good boost for them.”

He pointed out that Nemeth’s switch to TNA after two decades with WWE was not just surprising, but impactful. “I just think Dolph Ziggler, Nick Nemeth, he’d been on TV for 20 years WWE established star. A lot of people were surprised. They thought he’d probably be a lifer, you know, at WWE. And then he came in and he is a very talented guy. And I think he brought a lot of star power, a lot of name power, and people started taking TNA a little more serious.”

Matt also praised Joe Hendry’s viral popularity and the buzz it has created. “And then you have Joe Hendry, who became viral. He’s the best Joe Hendry rules. And you know, he became a viral sensation. So that’s helped with everything.”

He touched on his own return to the company, which took even Jeff Hardy by surprise. Jeff would go on to join him, and since then, TNA has started drawing larger crowds. Matt added that the working relationship between TNA and WWE NXT is another exciting development that has brought positive attention to the brand.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy