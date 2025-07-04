WWE Officials Reportedly Eyeing Bigger Role for Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll could be about to take his involvement with WWE to a whole new level. The Grammy-winning country-rap artist is set to appear on the July 11 edition of WWE SmackDown, and his appearance may be more than a one-off. According to a new backstage report, WWE officials are viewing this upcoming cameo as the beginning of a longer-term role for the music star.

WrestleVotes reports that there is internal expectation for Jelly Roll to return beyond this SmackDown episode, with one source noting, “There’s anticipation the music superstar will make additional appearances in the near future.” One interesting note fueling speculation is that Jelly Roll has no tour dates booked for the weekend of August 2, the same weekend WWE’s SummerSlam is scheduled to take place. This has sparked talk that he could be involved in a segment or even a physical altercation at the event.

Jelly Roll has previously expressed his love for professional wrestling and has appeared on WWE television before. Most memorably, he delivered a chokeslam to Austin Theory at SummerSlam 2024, teasing a future in-ring role. Since then, he has undergone a widely publicized weight loss journey, which he had said was a key step before doing anything more physical in WWE.

SmackDown featuring Jelly Roll will be held at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Friday, July 11.