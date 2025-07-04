Isla Dawn Reportedly Set to Join AEW After WWE Release

A familiar face from WWE could soon be making her way to AEW. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn is reportedly on the radar of All Elite Wrestling, with strong indications that her debut with the company may be just around the corner. Multiple sources are reporting that AEW has significant interest in bringing in the 31-year-old, and she has already been spotted backstage at a recent AEW taping.

Dawn was released by WWE in February following a seven-year run with the company that saw her win both the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as part of The Unholy Union alongside Alba Fyre. Her release came as a surprise to many fans who admired her dark, mystic persona and strong performances in the ring.

According to WrestleVotes, AEW's pursuit of Dawn is serious. “We have learned through sources that AEW is heavily interested in recently released talent, Isla Dawn,” the report said. “So much so, according to one source, she was recently backstage at an AEW taping… the expectation is that she will begin working AEW shows in the very near future.”

If she does sign with AEW, Dawn would join a growing list of former WWE stars who have found new momentum in the promotion. Names like Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya have all successfully reinvented themselves in AEW, with Storm currently holding the AEW Women’s World Championship.

