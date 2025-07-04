×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Isla Dawn Reportedly Set to Join AEW After WWE Release

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
Isla Dawn Reportedly Set to Join AEW After WWE Release

A familiar face from WWE could soon be making her way to AEW. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn is reportedly on the radar of All Elite Wrestling, with strong indications that her debut with the company may be just around the corner. Multiple sources are reporting that AEW has significant interest in bringing in the 31-year-old, and she has already been spotted backstage at a recent AEW taping.

Dawn was released by WWE in February following a seven-year run with the company that saw her win both the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship as part of The Unholy Union alongside Alba Fyre. Her release came as a surprise to many fans who admired her dark, mystic persona and strong performances in the ring.

According to WrestleVotes, AEW's pursuit of Dawn is serious. “We have learned through sources that AEW is heavily interested in recently released talent, Isla Dawn,” the report said. “So much so, according to one source, she was recently backstage at an AEW taping… the expectation is that she will begin working AEW shows in the very near future.”

If she does sign with AEW, Dawn would join a growing list of former WWE stars who have found new momentum in the promotion. Names like Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya have all successfully reinvented themselves in AEW, with Storm currently holding the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 8th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Garland, Texas

Jul. 9th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Garland, Texas

Jul. 10th 2025

#collision

ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 11th 2025

#supercard of honor

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Nashville, Tennessee

Jul. 11th 2025

#smackdown

AEW All In Texas

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE NXT The Great American Bash 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#great american bash

AEW All In Texas - Zero Hour

Arlington, Texas

Jul. 12th 2025

#all in texas

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 12th 2025

#snme

WWE Evolution 2025

Atlanta, Georgia

Jul. 13th 2025

#evolution

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 16th 2025

#dynamite

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy