Backstage Push for Corey Graves to Stay on WWE Main Roster Commentary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
WWE officials are reportedly pushing for Corey Graves to have a consistent role on main roster commentary, regardless of Pat McAfee’s schedule. Graves, who has been a key voice in WWE since transitioning from in-ring competition to commentary in 2014, has recently stepped in on Raw while McAfee takes time off.

According to WrestleVotes, there is growing internal support for keeping Graves on either Raw or SmackDown every week. Many within the company believe his energy, knowledge, and dedication make him too valuable to sideline. While McAfee’s charisma and mainstream appeal are still highly regarded, Graves is viewed as someone who brings authenticity and a deep understanding of the product.

It is not yet known whether WWE will revert to three-man booths to accommodate both McAfee and Graves, or if a rotation will be implemented. For now, Raw’s commentary team consists of Michael Cole and McAfee, while SmackDown features Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore.

With increasing support behind him, it appears WWE is seriously considering making Graves a weekly fixture on main roster television going forward.

