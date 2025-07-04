×
JBL Blasts WWE Critics Over Saudi Arabia Partnership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 04, 2025
JBL Blasts WWE Critics Over Saudi Arabia Partnership

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is not holding back when it comes to defending WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia. In a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, the outspoken former champion responded directly to growing criticism surrounding the company’s ongoing partnership with the kingdom, especially in light of recent Middle East tensions. JBL dismissed claims that WWE has placed its talent in danger, blasting those concerns as exaggerated and unfounded.

He pointed to recent conflicts involving Iran and the United States as being geographically distant from WWE’s operations in Saudi Arabia, calling comparisons to war zones misleading. JBL also addressed the broader issue of morality in business dealings, insisting that critics are applying inconsistent standards to WWE and are simply looking for something to attack.

“That war was 1,000-plus miles away,” JBL said. “You’re not anywhere near this freaking war zone. It’s like shutting down Austria because there’s a war in Ukraine… I don’t have any issue whatsoever with them going to Saudi Arabia.”
The former champion further argued that global business cannot operate under rigid personal moral judgments and accused detractors of pretending to hold the moral high ground.

“If you want to put a moral test on whoever you work for or work with, you’re going to be like some religious purist,” he added. “You can’t put morals, your morals on somebody else… The world’s enjoying themselves. Either come along for the ride or go somewhere else.”

