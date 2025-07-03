AEW Collision 100 SPOILERS from Ontario Taping Revealed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW celebrated a major milestone with the 100th episode of Collision, which was taped on July 2 in Ontario, California, immediately following the 300th episode of Dynamite. Set to air on Saturday, July 5, this special edition, branded AEW Collision 100, featured high-stakes action, surprise returns, and movement in the TNT Championship picture.
Here is what fans can expect from the upcoming episode:
Kevin Knight picked up a big win in a triple threat match against Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne.
FTR scored a dominant victory over The Outrunners.
Mistico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe teamed up to take down Hechicero, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero in a trios bout.
Max Caster issued an open challenge, which was answered by the returning Scorpio Sky. Sky defeated Caster in his first match back in AEW since September 2023.
Willow Nightingale scored a singles win over Vipress.
A massive eight-woman tag match saw Athena, Megan Bayne, Thekla, and Julia Hart defeat the team of Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo.
Kyle Fletcher earned a major opportunity by defeating Daniel Garcia in a number one contender’s match for the TNT Championship. He will now face Adam Cole for the title at All In.
Providence, Rhode Island
Jul. 7th 2025
