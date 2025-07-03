×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW Collision 100 SPOILERS from Ontario Taping Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2025
AEW celebrated a major milestone with the 100th episode of Collision, which was taped on July 2 in Ontario, California, immediately following the 300th episode of Dynamite. Set to air on Saturday, July 5, this special edition, branded AEW Collision 100, featured high-stakes action, surprise returns, and movement in the TNT Championship picture.

Here is what fans can expect from the upcoming episode:

  • Kevin Knight picked up a big win in a triple threat match against Shelton Benjamin and Nick Wayne.

  • FTR scored a dominant victory over The Outrunners.

  • Mistico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe teamed up to take down Hechicero, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero in a trios bout.

  • Max Caster issued an open challenge, which was answered by the returning Scorpio Sky. Sky defeated Caster in his first match back in AEW since September 2023.

  • Willow Nightingale scored a singles win over Vipress.

  • A massive eight-woman tag match saw Athena, Megan Bayne, Thekla, and Julia Hart defeat the team of Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo.

  • Kyle Fletcher earned a major opportunity by defeating Daniel Garcia in a number one contender’s match for the TNT Championship. He will now face Adam Cole for the title at All In.

