Jeff Hardy Shares Emotional Update on Sobriety Milestone

Jeff Hardy has reached a meaningful milestone in his personal journey, confirming that he has maintained his sobriety for over three years. The AEW star opened up about his recovery during a recent appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, offering a candid update on where he stands today.

When asked how long it has been since he last used, Hardy replied, “Three years, two days,” giving a clear and proud response. His battle with substance abuse has been widely documented over the years, resulting in several legal troubles and time away from the ring.

Hardy’s most recent arrest occurred in June 2022, when he was charged with a felony DUI. He went on to serve time in jail and complete a court-ordered rehabilitation program. Hardy made his return to wrestling in April 2023, and this latest update represents a significant and uplifting chapter in his ongoing recovery.