×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reportedly Planning TNA Involvement for Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2025
WWE Reportedly Planning TNA Involvement for Evolution 2

WWE’s all-women’s premium live event, Evolution 2, is shaping up to be more than just a celebration of women’s wrestling. Behind the scenes, there is talk of a potential surprise that could bring two worlds together. Internal discussions are reportedly taking place regarding the involvement of TNA Wrestling talent at the upcoming event, which would mark a rare crossover between the two companies.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the buzz has picked up following Jordynne Grace’s appearance in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, made headlines with her performance and helped signal a renewed sense of collaboration between WWE and TNA.

As Evolution 2 continues to take form, the prospect of opening another “forbidden door” has added a layer of excitement to the card, which already promises to spotlight the best in women’s wrestling.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy