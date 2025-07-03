WWE Reportedly Planning TNA Involvement for Evolution 2

WWE’s all-women’s premium live event, Evolution 2, is shaping up to be more than just a celebration of women’s wrestling. Behind the scenes, there is talk of a potential surprise that could bring two worlds together. Internal discussions are reportedly taking place regarding the involvement of TNA Wrestling talent at the upcoming event, which would mark a rare crossover between the two companies.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the buzz has picked up following Jordynne Grace’s appearance in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble. Grace, the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion, made headlines with her performance and helped signal a renewed sense of collaboration between WWE and TNA.

As Evolution 2 continues to take form, the prospect of opening another “forbidden door” has added a layer of excitement to the card, which already promises to spotlight the best in women’s wrestling.

