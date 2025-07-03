Jim Ross Back on Commentary for All In 2025

Jim Ross is returning to the AEW broadcast booth for one of the company’s biggest events yet. The legendary announcer confirmed on his Grilling JR podcast that he will be behind the commentary desk for AEW’s upcoming All In pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas.

Ross addressed the situation after announcing he had to withdraw from an appearance at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville due to scheduling issues. When co-host Conrad Thompson asked if that meant he would be part of All In, Ross responded with no hesitation.

“Oh, absolutely, absolutely,” Ross said. “I just got the dates, you know, screwed up. That’s my fault… But nonetheless, yeah, I’ll be there. I want to come in, and I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed he will be attending the Starrcast convention on Friday, July 11, the day before the pay-per-view. There, fans will get the chance to snap a photo with Ross seated at a real AEW announce desk.

“AEW is bringing one of their announce desks to Starrcast, so fans will be able to get their photo made with you at an AEW announce desk,” Thompson shared.

“It’s a nice keepsake,” Ross added. “It’s good, it’s unique, and it’ll be a photo op that a lot of folks have never had before. So I’m excited about that opportunity.”

AEW All In: Texas marks the company’s first-ever stadium show on U.S. soil. The event will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington and is set to be headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page.

