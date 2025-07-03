×
Another WWE Contract Nearing Expiration

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2025
A new backstage update has surfaced regarding the WWE status of a well-known on-screen duo. With speculation already swirling around Karrion Kross’s contract situation, attention has now turned to his wife and on-screen manager, Scarlett.

According to Fightful Select, Scarlett’s current WWE contract is also approaching its expiration. She signed a three-year deal in August 2022, aligning with Kross’s own agreement. This means both contracts are scheduled to end next month, unless WWE and the pair agree on new terms.

At this time, there has been no official word on whether a renewal has taken place. However, WWE sources have indicated that there is internal belief the couple will remain with the company. This expectation appears to be based on Kross’s continued presence on television, his involvement in a recent premium live event, and the release of new merchandise tied to his character.

