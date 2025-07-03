Scorpio Sky Returns at AEW Collision and Scores Big Win

A familiar face stepped back into an AEW ring during the tapings for the milestone 100th episode of AEW Collision. Scorpio Sky, a former two-time TNT Champion, made his surprise return to action after a lengthy absence from the company.

Sky accepted Max Caster’s open challenge and secured a win over the “Platinum” rapper in what was his first match in AEW since September 2023. The crowd responded strongly to the unexpected appearance.

After the bell, Sky shared the ring with Christopher Daniels and Top Flight’s Dante and Darius Martin, as well as Leila Grey. Daniels took the mic and gave a spirited speech to the live audience, putting over Sky’s comeback in a moment that hinted at possible future alignments.