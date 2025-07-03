×
WWE NXT Draws Lowest Tuesday Viewership of 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 03, 2025
The July 1, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW averaged 627,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, marking a drop from last week’s 729,000 and 0.16. It was the lowest-rated regular Tuesday NXT episode of the year.

The show was headlined by Yoshiki Inamura defeating Jasper Troy to earn an NXT Title shot. There was strong TNA involvement throughout, including Joe Hendry beating Wes Lee, with Trick Williams on commentary and Mike Santana appearing. Blake Monroe returned to save Jordynne Grace from Fatal Influence, and Luca Crusifino left The D’Angelo Family.

Despite the drop in total viewers, NXT delivered a 0.21 rating among men 18-49, making The CW the second-highest network in that demo for the night. Viewership rose during the broadcast, peaking at 685,000 in the final 30 minutes.

The show went up against heavy competition, including America’s Got Talent, NCIS reruns, FIFA Club World Cup on TNT, MLB on TBS, and cable news on Fox.

