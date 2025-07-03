AEW Dyamnite 300 Results - July 2, 2025

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX with this week’s special milestone episode of AEW Dynamite from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

On tap for tonight's AEW Dynamite 300 show is Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the TBS Title, MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens in an AEW ALL IN: Texas Casino Gauntlet qualifier, Konosuke Takeshita & The Young Bucks vs. Bandido, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly, as well as Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. The Beast Mortos & Dralistico.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE 300 RESULTS (JULY 2, 2025): ONTARIO, CA.

For the 300th time, AEW Dynamite gets officially off-and-running on TBS. The regular show-opening video and theme song plays, and then we shoot inside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA., where Excalibur, Taz and Ian Riccaboni welcome us to the show.

Hangman Page, The Death Riders & The Opps Kick Things Off

We hear the familiar sounds of one of the AEW originals, and out comes Hangman Page to kick off this week's show. He makes his way down to the ring to a big pop from the crowd. He says he’s not going to waste much time here as he’s already said what he’s needed to say.

Page says he promised to ride through death itself to win the AEW World Championship at All In Texas, and that is a vow he plans to keep. You would have to kill Page before he lets this chance pass him by, and won’t let The Elite or Death Riders stop him.

From there, Hangman calls out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to give him everything or give him death, by making their All In Texas title match a Texas Death Match. With that said, the theme for Jon Moxley hits and out he comes accompanied by Marina Shafir of The Death Riders.

The two make their usual custom ring entrance through the crowd. The fans give the two a loud mixed bag reaction as Mox arrives at ringside. He grabs a microphone and steps through the ropes to join Hangman in the ring. Mox says "so Page wants to put all the chips on the table."

He continues by mentioning what those are. His health, his life, all on the line with the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match. "No," Mox says. He follows up by stating that Page doesn’t want that, even if he thinks he does. At All In, Page is going to lose, because he doesn’t actually want to win the title.

He doesn’t want to wake up Sunday morning in bed with the title. The reason Page won the Owen Hart Tournament is because that’s not the highest peak for him. The highest mountain, though? That’s not for Page. Plenty call themselves the best wrestler in the world, but that’s basic and Mox is far more than that.

He continues running down Page after the crowd tells him to “shut the f, up”…until the Hangman clocks him square in the face! He pounces on the champ, pulling out a fork before Wheeler Yuta comes running in for the save. He takes a shot to the head by Page instead, but Marina manages to distract him with a series of slaps.

Out of nowhere, the returning Claudio Castagnoli hits the ring from behind to take Hangman down to the mat. Yuta joins in the beatdown, propping Page against the corner before trying to choke him out as Mox and Shafir retreat through the crowd. Claudio takes the Hangman down with a Neutralizer before he and Yuta leave the ring to heavy boos.

They focus much of their rage on Yuta before Page gets back to his feet, grabbing a mic to poke fun at Claudio since he’s still standing. This enrages Castagnoli, who makes his way back toward ringside…before Samoa Joe pops up to intercept him. Yuta joins him but they are cut off by the arrival of Powerhouse Hobbs and Shibata.

Page remains distracted by all this as Shafir returns to the ring to try and hit him with the briefcase…but he stops her, grabbing the briefcase as he calls out to Mox. He says that he’s got something Mox’s, so give him Texas Death. After some thinking over, Mox finally agrees to it.

Upon getting what he wants, Page gives the briefcase back to Shafir. He starts to leave the ring, before addressing Mox’s remarks that Hangman "doesn’t have what it takes to go through Texas Death." He offers to show the champ that he does have what it takes. He demonstrates this by blasting Shafir with a Buckshot Lariat to the delight of the Ontario crowd.

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Commentary hypes up what went down before heading to a video with “Timeless” Toni Storm and one of the stars of the upcoming Superman film. They discuss nicknames for Rachel before we head back to ringside, where AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm makes her entrance.

Storm heads over to join the gang on special guest commentary for our opening contest. She has a giant buffet table spread set up next to the announce desk the same way Mercedes Moné has the past few weeks. Mina Shirakawa makes her entrance, followed by Mercedes Moné, and then the bell sounds.

Mina starts going after the champ but is immediately sent to the ropes by Moné, who drives her boot into the face of the challenger. Mina fights back for a nearfall as the crowd goes into a dueling “Let’s go Mina!" and "CEO!” chant. Mercedes heads to the ropes but is tripped up by Shirakawa.

To follow up, Shirakawa gets a two count for her own efforts. Mercedes takes over on offense again, stopping to mock Storm at ringside before sending Mina to the ropes once more. It backfires, however, as the challenger fights back with a Lou Thesz press before keeping Moné down on the mat.

The champ heads to the corner, where she fights back with a Meteora on Shirakawa before sending her out of the ring. She mocks Storm some more. On that note the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash continues.

When the show returns, we see that Mina has taken control of the match before cinching in a submission, only for the ref to intervene due to the foot being under the rope. This gives the champ an opening as she cinches in a Statement Maker…but Mina rolls through, countering into a figure four leglock.

Mercedes struggles to break free before rolling toward the outside, which brings both women to the floor to force a break. Mercedes brings Mina onto the apron, but the challenger turns it around for a DDT off the apron driving the head of Moné to the floor.

Mercedes gets back to her feet, however, rising to the apron to deliver a Meteora on Shirakawa before sliding back into the ring at the ref’s count of eight. Not long after, Mina manages to rush into the ring herself before sending the champ to the corner.

Mercedes fights back with a Meteora from the turnbuckle. A sunset bomb connects, forcing the challenger to the corner before Moné brings her in for a two count. The champ heads up the turnbuckle for another Meteora, but is met with a counter by Mina into a kick to the head.

The challenger locks in another figure four leglock, but Moné reaches over to grab the bottom rope. Mina breaks the hold as a result, but heads up top for a sling blade and a near-fall. Mercedes counters out of a Glamorous Driver, but Mina breaks free of a Money Maker to land some hard kicks on the head of the champ.

A spinning backfist and a Glamorous Driver connect, but Mercedes narrowly gets a shoulder up before the three count. The fans are not pleased by this as Mina hits a knee, but only gets a one count. Mercedes counters back with a lung-blower, but struggles to capitalize leaving both women on the mat.

She crawls over for the cover, but only gets a two count. We see a back-and-forth exchange of holds and counters, with Mercedes ultimately rolling up Mina tight out of nowhere for the three-count and the pinfall victory. With the win, Mercedes retains her TBS Championship.

Once the match wraps up, we see her beat up Mina some more, before ultimately escaping the ring and fleeing the scene when "Timeless" Toni Storm goes after her. She grabs some champagne from ringside, spilling it on Luther before retreating up the ramp, telling Toni her time is up.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

"The Founding Fathers" Arrive

From there, we shoot to an "earlier today" video, which shows The Young Bucks celebrating coming “home” with a fancy 'Founding Fathers' limo, and they look to go on a trip around Rancho Cucamonga. The AEW EVP duo look to go to the mall as the show heads into a commercial break.

When the show returns from the break, we catch back up with Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. The two are now at the mall and walking around checking things out. They mention how it seemed bigger years ago. They opt to go back to their fancy 'Founding Fathers' limo as the segment comes to a close.

AEW ALL IN: Texas Men's Casino Gauntlet Qualifier

MJF vs. Brody King vs. AR Fox vs. Anthony Bowens

It's time for our second match of the evening, as MJF takes on Brody King, AR Fox and Anthony Bowens in four-way action, with the winner of the bout securing the number two spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet match scheduled for AEW ALL IN: Texas later this month.

The Hurt Syndicate member makes his way out first. After "The Young Genius" settles inside the squared circle, the other three competitors in the contest make their respective walks to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this high stakes four-way match.

Early on, we see MJF tries to buddy up with Brody by offering him money…but King slams the stack on the mat! Max leaves the ring out of frustration, with the other three men following him until the Hurt Syndicate step in to offer a level of protection. Brody decides to go after Fox and Bowens to get things started.

King takes out both of them against the barricade as MJF joins commentary for a break from the match. We hear MVP offering some strategy as King brings Bowens back into the ring, but Fox intervenes to send Brody to the corner. Fox and Bowens work together to keep Brody down.

Fox goes after the 5-Tool Player, nailing a double stomp on the apron before hitting a dive on Brody on the outside. Fox goes back after Anthony before both find themselves on the outside, just as King hits a tope on the both of them. MJF sees his opening and brings Fox back in the ring for a two-count.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see that MJF is now in control of the action. This lasts until Brody King comes into the ring, laying into him with a chop. Bowens is back at it, landing some kicks on King before Fox intervenes.

MJF then gets in some shots, but Fox comes after him as well before he and Bowens look to split the playing field. All four men are down, until Bowens sends MJF to the corner, only to be met with Brody King. Bowens fights back, sending Brody away before hitting a DDT on AR Fox for a two count.

Fox turns things around, sending Bowens and King out of the ring before landing a rolling brain-buster on MJF for a near-fall of his own. King is back in and takes out Fox before catching Bowens for a side slam. Cannonball connects on Bowens and Fox, but MJF manages to evade before landing a knee on Bowens and Fox.

From there, we see a big arm wrench that forces Fox to the mat, but MJF turns his attention to a still-downed King for a near-fall. He grabs a chair from ringside, looking to use it, before Brody lands a right hand driving the chair into the face of MJF. Friedman falls in front of Fox and Bowens in the corner, allowing Brody to land a cannonball on all three of them.

He then tries covering MJF for a two count. MJF starts to fight back but a set of cutters allows Brody to take control for another close near-fall. Fox manages to fight out before landing a 450 splash on King, but Brody gets the shoulder up. Bowens gets taken out by MJF, who yells “Brody sucks” before going for a Heat-seeker.

Instead, King blocks it, taking MJF out with a sleeper. Bowens catches King off guard, getting a near-fall in the process. MJF manages to take advantage of the chaos that follows, locking in Salt of the Earth on AR Fox for the win. With the victory, MJF has secured the second spot in the AEW ALL IN: Texas Casino Gauntlet match.

Winner: MJF

Mark Briscoe Wants "Talkie Talk" With MJF, JetSpeed Wants AEW Tag Titles

When the match wraps up, we see MJF's celebration cut short by Mark Briscoe, who calls out MJF for a “talkie talk” next week. This gets a chant from the crowd as JetSpeed make their way out to confront the Hurt Syndicate, only for Benjamin and Lashley to level Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight.

Meanwhile, MVP and MJF watch from ringside. They go right back after the pair, with Lashley landing a Dominator on Bailey to add a punctuation mark on the statement made. The Hurt Syndicate regroup on the ramp, but Knight grabs a microphone to point out they are still alive.

Knight says if they want to keep their AEW World Tag-Team Champions, they’re gonna have to kill JetSpeed. He runs down the pair before Kevin challenges Shelton Benjamin to one-on-one action on the special milestone AEW Collision 100 show. The Hurt Syndicate theme plays again as the show heads to a break.

'Heroes vs. Villains Presented By Superman' Trios Match

The Young Bucks & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido, Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong

When the show returns, we head to the parking lot as The Young Bucks have returned in their custom limo, now dressed in gear for their "Heroes vs. Villains Presented By Superman" match, which is coming up next as their music hits to bring them out.

With that said, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson make their way out first for this Heroes vs. Villains trios match, the hometown crowd cheering for them. After they come out, the theme for Konosuke Takeshita hits and out comes "The Alpha" of The Don Callis Family.

The first team settles inside the ring for the trios tilt. The entrance tune for their opposition hits, and out comes Paragon duo Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. Their partner, reigning ROH World Champion Bandido comes out, and they head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We start things off with Bandido and Takeshita, the latter taking control before Bandido hits an arm drag. Konosuke fights back with a flurry of offense before making the tag to Nicholas, who gets the jump on the ROH World Champoin before tagging Matthew in.

The Bucks double-team Bandido, but Kyle comes in to intervene. They take O’Reilly and Strong down before going back after Bandido…who makes the tag to O’Reilly. Kyle takes the fight to Matthew before a tag is made to Nicholas, but this gives Kyle an opening to tag Strong in the corner as they continue the fight.

This leads to a set of dives from Bandido and Takeshita, forcing all six men to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Bandido get taken down hard by Nicholas before making a tag to Roderick. Strong takes Nicholas and Konosuke to the mat before landing a series of elbows on Matthew.

Nicholas finally tags himself back into the match. He takes Strong out before going after O’Reilly and Bandido, but Kyle goes after him with a guillotine choke before Matthew counters with a locomotion suplex. Bandido hits the ropes, but is met with a Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita.

They crawl over to their respective corners as they finally get tagged into the match, but a powerbomb by Konosuke leads to a two count. Chaos ensues as all six men go at it, leading to a big suplex off the turnbuckle by Bandido for a two count on Takeshita before it gets broken up.

Now we see Bandido go for a 21 Plex on Nicholas, only for it to get blocked, allowing the Bucks and Takeshita to double-team the ROH World Champion for a close two-count. The tag is made to O’Reilly, as Paragon go to work on Takeshita and the Bucks. Kyle locks in a guillotine on the Alpha, but he powers out.

O’Reilly catches him with a chop block. Series of superkicks and a big strike from Konosuke allow for a triple EVP Trigger, with the Bucks sending out Strong and Bandido while Takeshita hits Raging Fire on O’Reilly. "The Alpha" immediately follows up with the cover and the pinfall for the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Konosuke Takeshita

Stakes Raised For Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks At ALL IN

After the match, more chaos ensues, as we see the arrival of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, while The Young Bucks are still out there. They make it clear that they still want the Bucks to put their EVP titles on the line in a match at AEW ALL IN: Texas. Strickland clarifies that he and Ospreay don’t want to become EVPs.

Instead, they simply want to take it away from the Bucks and give the title to the people as Tony Khan is the one truly in charge. Ospreay runs them down some more before Matthew interjects, saying no as they don’t even know what the Bucks get out of this match.

Ospreay has something to offer, telling Swerve to trust him as he gives them an offer: if the Bucks accept and beat Ospreay and Strickland, they cannot challenge for the World Title for one year. This riles up Swerve, who has it out with Ospreay as Matthew says they’re willing to accept if Strickland is on the same page.

Swerve is very reluctant, but says he’s on board as well as this match is made official. Regardless of the decision being reached, we see Swerve and Ospreay still hashing things out between themselves off-mic as the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break.

'Heroes vs. Villains Presented By Superman' Tag-Team Match

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Beast Mortos & Dralistico

The show returns to a Superman video package. When it wraps up, we return back at ringside, where we see Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are still having words with each other. The theme for their opponents, LFI, hits. Out comes The Beast Mortos and Dralistico.

They attack Ospreay and Swerve to kick things off with a bang. Mortos and Strickland go at it to start, with Strickland getting the upper hand even after Dralistico tries to intervene. He distracts Swerve by going after Prince Nana, and this gives Mortos the opening to send Strickland to the outside.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Swerve finally managing to regain control as he sends Mortos to the corner. He then makes the tag to Ospreay. "The Aerial Assassin: hits the ring and immediately lays into the Beast and Dralistico.

The crowd goes nuts as Ospreay shifts the offensive momentum into his team's favor, to the delight of the crowd. Mortos and Dralistico then head to the outside, but that gives Will the opening for a Sasuke Special. Ospreay then brings Mortos back in the ring for a two count.

From there, the tag is made to Dralistico, leading to he and Mortos double-teaming Ospreay. This sets up a close two-count. Ospreay survives thanks to Swerve breaking the pin up. He then takes a DDT from Dralistico. Ospreay recovers and takes Dralistico down, but is then dropped by Mortos for another close two-count.

After that, the momentum in the bout begins to shift for real, as Ospreay fires up on offense again. The crowd goes wild as he is all over the place, hitting any-and-everything that moves. Ospreay hits a Crucifix Bomb, which sets Mortos up for a combo finish, as Ospreay connects with Storm Zero, and Strickland follows up with a Swerve Stomp.

They then turn their attention to Dralistico. Ospreay and Swerve hit him with another two-for-one special, as "The Aerial Assassin" connects with a Styles Clash, which sets Swerve up for the House Call follow-up for the pinfall victory. After the match, the show heads into another commercial break.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

It's main event time!

When the show returns, we head straight down to ringside, where the stage gets set for our final match of the evening here on the milestone 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, It's a battle of Japanese legends, as Kazuchika Okada battles Kota Ibushi in one-on-one action next.

Following the ring entrances and introductions, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We hear loud "Holy sh*t!" chants from the crowd before the two even touch. Things finally do get going, as Okada sends Ibushi to the ropes, only for Ibushi to force him away, with "The Rainmaker" leaving the ring for a breather.

Okada then gets back in the ring and the pair lock up, ending up in the ropes where the ref intervenes to force a break. Okada evades a roundhouse kick to take another breather on the outside. Okada goes to work with another flurry of strikes on Ibushi, before Ibushi starts to fight back.

The crowd comes to life as Ibushi fights back, and ultimately he sends Okada out to ringside again. This time, however, Ibushi doesn't wait for Okada to re-enter the ring. Instead, he builds up a full head of steam and launches himself with a springboard axe-handle onto The Elite member on the floor.

Ibushi then gets into with another member of The Don Callis Family who is on commentary, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. Ibushi charges back at Okada, who sends him crashing into the ring steps with a vengeance with a well-timed drop toe hold. The show then heads into the final mid-match commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, we see Okada is back in control as he sends Ibushi to the corner, but Kota dodges an elbow strike before taking the Rainmaker down with a dropkick. Both men are down as the ref begins the count, but are pretty quick to get back up before Ibushi takes Okada back down with a hard kick.

Ibushi keeps Okada down to the appreciation of the crowd, and as soon as Okada is back up he faces a set of palm strikes and kicks, only to take Ibushi down with a dropkick of his own for a near-fall. Ibushi is back up, charging at Okada with a knee strike for a near-fall of his own.

Okada strikes back to turn the tide in his favor. Cravat hold on Ibushi, who fights to his feet and sends Okada to the corner, only to get caught with a neck-breaker by the Rainmaker. He brings Ibushi back up for a scoop slam before climbing up for an elbow drop, mocking the crowd before setting Ibushi up to his feet.

Ibushi then sends him to the corner, but is fought back by Okada who lands some hard forearm strikes on "The Golden Star." Kota takes his licks but fights back to his feet, sending Okada to the corner for a flurry of offense before the ref intervenes. We see The Rainmaker lariat get avoided, allowing Ibushi to take Okada down with a lariat of his own.

After that, Ibushi goes up top but is intercepted by Okada, who lands a German suplex before going for a Rainmaker lariat. Oce again he misses, and is then dropped with a roundhouse kick by Ibushi. He sets Okada up on the turnbuckle, landing an Avalanche Tiger Driver for a super close two-count.

Okada clutches Ibushi for a near-fall of his own before Ibushi goes for one more. Okada blocks Ibushi on the ropes before landing a lariat and a dropkick, and finally connects with The Rainmaker lariat for the victory. Things aren't quite over just yet, however, as chaos ensues after the match.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega Is Back To Help His Golden Lovers Friend

After the match, Don Callis joins Okada in the ring for the celebration. As they celebrate in the ring, we hear commentary hype up the first-ever AEW Unified Championship match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada at the upcoming AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view later this month.

As that is going on, we see Rocky Romero and Lance Archer get in the ring. They look to add insult to injury, delivering further punishment to Ibushi, until out of nowhere, Kenny Omega runs out and charges down to the ring to make the save as the Ontario crowd in attendance goes wild.

Omega runs into the ring with a steel chair. This forces The Don Callis Family to exit the ring and flee from the scene. Trent Beretta tries to sneak in behind Omega with a steel bar, but Ibushi cuts him off and send him retreating as well. The Golden Lovers duo of Omega and Ibushi hug as the special milestone AEW Dynamite 300 show comes to a close. Thanks for joining us!

