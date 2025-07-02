Booker T Defends Goldberg’s Retirement Match Against Gunther

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T pushed back on criticism surrounding Bill Goldberg’s scheduled retirement match against Gunther, which is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta. Addressing both veteran and current wrestlers, Booker made it clear he believes Goldberg has earned the moment and that others would have taken the opportunity too if given the chance.

“I want to reach out to all the the guys of that era of Goldberg, okay, and the guys of that era that are complaining about Goldberg. Why does Goldberg get the shot? Why is he in this match?… The reason why he’s doing it, because it’s the same thing your ass would have did if WWE called you to be in a final match with Gunther in a prime time spot. That’s why. So anybody out there complaining can just shut the hell up. Seriously. Because I know if they would have called me, I would have did it. And I know just about anybody that’s in that position, that’s that’s able to actually walk to that ring, they would have did it too.

To the young guys who may have a problem with it, you better hope and wish and pray that you’re of the caliber of a Goldberg one day toward a company feel that you have that much to bring to the table still at that age, to bring you back to give to the fans one more time,” he said. “You better hope and pray that you’re in that position just one day. And trust me, guys, time flies.”