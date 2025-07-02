Shelton Benjamin Says Tony Khan Gave His Career “New Life”

Shelton Benjamin has shared high praise for AEW President Tony Khan in a recent appearance on the Going Ringside YouTube channel. The veteran wrestler opened up about his experience working with Khan, highlighting how AEW has created fresh opportunities for talent across the board.

“I think Tony’s been great,” Benjamin said. “I like to point this out: No matter what your opinion is, Tony has created a lane for people to be on TV, have gainful employment, and make a name for themselves.”

Benjamin credited Khan with revitalizing his own career and giving overlooked talent the platform to shine.

“He’s given my career new life. He’s given guys who probably wouldn’t even get a sniff at the other place a chance to actually be stars, so I think that alone makes Tony a real special guy. Tony’s been nothing but great to me, and I think the other guys would say the same since we arrived.”

Benjamin is currently signed with AEW, following his release from WWE in 2023. His comments add to the growing list of veteran names speaking positively about AEW’s work environment and leadership.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member