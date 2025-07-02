×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Shelton Benjamin Says Tony Khan Gave His Career “New Life”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2025
Shelton Benjamin Says Tony Khan Gave His Career “New Life”

Shelton Benjamin has shared high praise for AEW President Tony Khan in a recent appearance on the Going Ringside YouTube channel. The veteran wrestler opened up about his experience working with Khan, highlighting how AEW has created fresh opportunities for talent across the board.

“I think Tony’s been great,” Benjamin said. “I like to point this out: No matter what your opinion is, Tony has created a lane for people to be on TV, have gainful employment, and make a name for themselves.”

Benjamin credited Khan with revitalizing his own career and giving overlooked talent the platform to shine.

“He’s given my career new life. He’s given guys who probably wouldn’t even get a sniff at the other place a chance to actually be stars, so I think that alone makes Tony a real special guy. Tony’s been nothing but great to me, and I think the other guys would say the same since we arrived.”

Benjamin is currently signed with AEW, following his release from WWE in 2023. His comments add to the growing list of veteran names speaking positively about AEW’s work environment and leadership.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

July 2, 2025 at

Ontario, California, USA

Hashtag: #collision

AEW Dynamite

July 2, 2025 at

Ontario, California, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#collision

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Jul. 2nd 2025

#dynamite

WWE Monday Night RAW

Providence, Rhode Island

Jul. 7th 2025

#raw

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy