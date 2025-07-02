Report Debunks Rumors of Britt Baker AEW Exit

After days of swirling speculation, it appears that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is not preparing to walk away from AEW any time soon. A new report has clarified her standing with the company and effectively shut down the narrative that she has been seeking a release from her contract.

The buzz started after Baker posted a motivational quote on social media, which compared the value of a water bottle depending on where it is placed. Some fans took this as a cryptic message about her role in AEW, sparking online rumors that she was unhappy. However, Fightful Select has since reported that individuals close to Baker and within AEW were caught off guard by the speculation, saying it was “news to them” and insisting there has been no indication she is trying to leave.

Baker reportedly often shares content from the same account that posted the quote, suggesting the message was not necessarily about her AEW status. She even appeared to joke about the situation in the comments section, responding to a remark by Natalya with, “careful Nattie, the dirtsheets will have a field day.”

Sources confirmed that Baker still has more than a year left on her AEW contract, and any injury-related extensions could keep her with the promotion through 2027. While there were internal talks about bringing her back for a major bout at Double or Nothing and an earlier match against Serena Deeb that never materialized, nothing indicates that she has asked for her release. Everyone Fightful spoke with “vehemently denied” any such claims.

