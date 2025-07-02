×
Cody Rhodes Accepts Responsibility for WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Reaction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2025
Some fans and critics were left underwhelmed by the main event of WrestleMania 41, which saw Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. Now, Rhodes is addressing the feedback directly.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes took full accountability for those who felt disappointed by the WrestleMania bout. While not making any guarantees for the upcoming rematch at SummerSlam, he made it clear that he is determined to deliver this time around.

“SummerSlam, I do not want to go as far as making any promises,” Rhodes said. “But I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I will put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I would like to get them to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again.”

Rhodes and Cena are expected to headline the second night of SummerSlam in August. The match will mark a major rematch for Rhodes, who defeated Cena at WrestleMania but has acknowledged that it may not have lived up to expectations.

