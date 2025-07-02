×
First Matches Confirmed for WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 02, 2025
WWE NXT is loading up the card for this year's Great American Bash premium live event, which is set to take place on Saturday, July 12. Several key matches have now been confirmed, including a high-stakes title defense and a cross-promotional contract signing that will set the stage for Slammiversary.

Oba Femi will put his NXT Championship on the line against Yoshiki Inamura, who earned the opportunity after winning a number one contender’s match on the latest taped episode of NXT TV. The powerhouse clash will headline a card that continues to build anticipation.

Sol Ruca will also defend the Women’s North American Championship at the event. Her challenger, Izzi Dame, secured the title shot by pinning Ruca in tag team action earlier this week.

Another featured match will see TNA’s Jordynne Grace team up with Blake Monroe to face Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley in tag team competition. Notably, Jayne is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Grace the very next night at WWE Evolution.

In a unique addition to the show, a contract signing will take place for the upcoming TNA World Championship match at Slammiversary on July 20. Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana will make the bout official during the live broadcast.

Confirmed Matches for WWE NXT Great American Bash on Saturday, July 12:

  • NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura

  • Women’s North American Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame

  • Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

  • TNA Slammiversary contract signing: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

