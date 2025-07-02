AEW All In Returning to Wembley Stadium in 2026

AEW’s return to London is already locked in for 2026.

Even before AEW All In: Texas takes over Globe Life Field on July 12, company president Tony Khan has confirmed that the blockbuster pay-per-view will return to London, England, next year, with Wembley Stadium once again playing host.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Khan shared that this year’s venue change came down to scheduling issues, but made it clear that the promotion’s international ambitions remain strong.

“It’s going back to Wembley next year, too, by the way,” Khan revealed. “Coldplay had booked this weekend out years in advance. I can’t wait to do GlobeLife Field in Dallas and go back to Wembley next year.”

AEW’s All In made history at Wembley Stadium, with over 81,000 fans attending the inaugural event under the AEW name. The massive turnout helped solidify AEW as a major global force.

“We’ve put 81,000 fans in Wembley for AEW All In, and I can’t wait to do it again next year,” Khan added.