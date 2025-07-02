Ian Riccaboni Signs New Deal with AEW and ROH

Ring of Honor lead announcer Ian Riccaboni has confirmed that he has signed a new contract with both ROH and AEW, ensuring his continued role with the promotions. Riccaboni, who originally signed a multi-year deal in July 2023, shared the update on his BlueSky account, expressing his excitement about the future.

Riccaboni has been a familiar voice for ROH for years and remained with the company following its acquisition by Tony Khan in 2022. He has also provided commentary for AEW on select occasions.

“Re-signed with AEW/ROH. Very grateful and excited for what is to come!” Riccaboni wrote. “Celebrated by eating some hot dogs at the IronPigs at various points since reaching an agreement which was a while ago at this point so a lot of hot dogs for me & my family.”

He confirmed that the new deal does not change his current responsibilities, stating that he will continue to be the lead announcer for Ring of Honor and contribute to AEW broadcasts when needed.

“And to answer someone’s question: this changes nothing. ROH all the time, AEW when the moment calls,” Riccaboni added. “Unless the company is looking to reboot the gameshows Studs or Street Smarts, business as usual.”

In addition, Riccaboni noted that the new contract will allow him to continue supporting the Salisbury Youth Association, where he is involved in helping reduce or remove participation costs for children’s sports programs.