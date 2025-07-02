WWE NXT Results - July 1, 2025

Tonight on NXT, General Manager, Ava, has a meeting with Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley team up to battle Sol Ruca & Zaria, Myles Borne takes on Lexis King, TNA's Joe Hendry goes head to head with Wes Lee, Thea Hail faces off against Lainey Reid, Yoshiki Inamura and Jasper Tory collide in an NXT Title Eliminator Match and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs.

I had some technical difficulties with my NXT feed but I'm up and running now.

Trick Williams makes his way out to ringside for the first match.

Match 1: Wes Lee w/The High Ryze (Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe) -vs- Joe Hendry

The men lock up at the bell, and Hendry gets Lee in an arm bar and gets him on the mat. Hendry takes down Lee with a Fireman's Carry and puts him back in an arm lock. Lee reverses it and Hendry flips out of the hold and gets Lee on the mat with a chinlock. Hendry takes down Lee and goes for a suplex. Hendry is sent outside the ring and Lee dropkicks Hendry through the ropes. Hendry clotheslines Lee and we cut to commercial.

We are back and Lee suicide dives onto Hendry outside the ring. Lee Phoenix splashes on to Hendry and covers for a two count. Lee beats Hendry and kicks Hendry under the jaw. Lee goes for a Tornado DDT but Hendry counters and slams down Lee.

Hendry punches Lee several times and then slams him down to the mat. Lee connected with some bodyshots and Hendry hoists up Lee and slams him down and covers Lee. High Ryze puts Lee's leg on the ropes breaking the pin. High Ryze gets on the apron and Mike Santana comes out and evens the odds. In the ring, Hendry hits Standing Ovation on Lee and gets the win.

Winner: Joe Hendry

Backstage, Sol Ruca and Zaria talk to Tatum Paxley about Izzi Dame not being her friend.

Luca Crusifino is shown walking backstage and we come back from a commercial and Crusifino is making his way to the ring. Crusifino talks about Tony D'Angelo not trusting him, so he calls out D'Angelo. D'Angelo comes out and Crusifino tells D'Angelo that he's paranoid about everyone being out for him. D'Angelo tells Crusifino that he has been against him for the last little bit. Crusifino talks about loyalty, and says he left school and turned down jobs because D'Angelo asked him to be in The Family. Crusifino swears by his loyalty and this calls out Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Stacks thanks Crusifino for helping win the Heritage Cup. Crusifino tells Stacks to shut up and says this is between him and D'Angelo. Crusifino then punches D'Angelo and Stacks and says his loyalty lies with Luca Crusifino and he leaves.

Kelly Kincaid talks with Oba Femi backstage. Femi talks about the Jasper Troy/Yoshiki Inamura match tonight. Femi says he's looking for tenacity from Inamura. Inamura and Josh Briggs come by and Inamura says he's ready to show Femi.

Match 2: Lexis King -vs- Myles Borne

The bell rings and Borne and King lock up. They exchange arm holds and flip out of them. King kicks Borne and they run the ropes. Borne hits a back drop and a gator roll on King. King gets tossed in the corner and King then drop kicks Borne who climbed the turnbuckles. King chops Borne on the top turnbuckle and goes for a superplex and slams down Borne. King covers Borne for a two count. King and Borne punch each other and King slams into Borne in the corner and then hits a dropkick and covers Borne for a near fall. King gets Borne in a body stretch submission and Borne powers out of it. King slaps Borne and this pisses off Borne. Borne punches King several times and then clotheslines him a couple times. Borne hits a back elbow and a belly to back suplex on King. Borne connects with an Olympic Slam and covers King for two. King superkicks Borne and sets up for The Coronation, but Borne counters and them drop kicks Lexis. Borne knocks out King and covers for the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

Dark State is seen in a video package where they say this is their playground.

Match 3: Thea Hail -vs- Lainey Reid

Reid kicks down Hail after locking up. Hail takes down Reid and mounts her and behind with punches. Hail kicks Reid and hits a standing moonsault and covers for a two count. Hail drives Reid into the corner and Reid throws Hail into the turnbuckles and then hits a German Suplex on Hail. Reid hammers down on Hail and then chokes her in the corner. Reid elbows Hail's back and then takes down Hail with a body check. Reid puts Hail in a chin lock and Hail powers out but is knocked to the mat. Reid hits an underhook shoulder breaker and covers Hail for a near fall. Reid misses an elbow and Hail kicks Reid and axe hammer strikes Reid. Hail takes down Reid and hits a flipping neckbreaker and covers Reid for a two count. Reid kicks down Hail and Hail goes for the Kimura lock. Reid takes down Hail and covers her using the ropes. The ref catches it and Hail tries to roll up Reid. Reid punches out Hail and gets the win.

Winner: Lainey Reid

No Quarter Catch Crew is backstage. Tavion Heights is upset he didn't win and Charlie Dempsey tells Heights he still needs NQCC. Heights asks for a match with Dempsey like Myles Borne got. If he wins he's out of NQCC. Dempsey agrees.

Jasper Troy cuts a video promo on Oba Femi.

Match 4: Sol Ruca & Zaria -vs- Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley w/The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

Ruca and Paxley start off. Ruca is telling Paxley that Dame isn't her friend. Zaria and Dame enter, Ruca and Zaria take them out of the ring. Back in the ring, Ruca has Paxley in a waist lock and Paxley flips out of it. Dame is tagged in and Ruca is double teamed. Dame slams into Ruca in the corner and Paxley is tagged back in. Paxley now stomps Ruca in the corner. Ruca takes down Paxley and covers her for a two count. Ruca hammers at Paxley's arm and splashes into her in the corner. Zaria is tagged in and Paxley is double teamed and covered for a two count. Paxley tags in Dame and Zaria and Dame push each other. Dame kicks down Zaria and covers her for a near fall. Zaria and Dame punch each other and trade strikes. Paxley tags herself in and splashes onto Zaria and covers her for a two count. Paxley gets Zaria in a headlock and Zaria lifts up Paxley and tags Ruca. Paxley is double teamed and Dame runs in and is taken out too. Paxley is put on Zaria's shoulder's and Ruca surfs on them and jumps out onto Dame outside the ring and we cut to commercial.

Back from commercial, Paxley is on Zaria's shoulders and Dame is tagged in. Dame kicks Zaria down and slams into her in the corner. Paxley is tagged in and kicks down Zaria. Paxley splashes into Zaria and Zaria is double teamed. Dame is tagged in and clotheslines Zaria to the mat and covers her for two. Dame chokeslams Zaria and tags in Paxley who hits a somersault leg drop and covers Zaria for a near fall. Paxley puts Zaria in a headlock and Zaria punches out of it. Paxley kicks Zaria down and covers her for two. Paxley DDT's Zaria and tags in Dame. Zaria tags Ruca and Ruca attacks both Dame and Paxley. Ruca slams into Dame in the corner and Zaria is tagged in and Dame gets double teamed by Ruca and Zaria. Zaria covers Dame but Paxley interrupts and the count is broken. Dame hits a codebreaker on Zaria and Dame goes to tag but Paxley isn't there. Ruca is tagged in and she takes down Dame. Zaria goes to spear Dame but Paxley moves her out of the way and Zaria spears Ruca. Zaria and Paxley battle outside the ring and Dame connects with a sit out powerbomb and gets the win.

Winners: Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

Ava talks to Ricky Saints and Ethan Page backstage. Page is with The Vanity Project and Page says they're only here to make sure Page doesn't beat up Saints. Page says Saints can earn a title shot if Saints survives The Vanity Project Gauntlet Match. Saints says he doesn't mind playing this game Page is playing. Saints says if he wins he gets to pick the rules for his match against Page.

A Chase U class is in session. Andre Chase says he realizes that it's time he learns some new tricks. He says he only knows tough love but he doesn't want to lose the glimmer of hope Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors gave him. Chase says he got Dixon a match next week and tells Dixon he wants him to show the world what he's learned in Chase U.

Kelly Kincaid talks to Joe Hendry and Mike Santana backstage. Santana tells Hendry that they're united when it comes to defending TNA even though they will be opponents in two weeks. Kincaid tells them they have a tag match next week on NXT. Santana lets Hendry know that he'll bring the title back to TNA and not Hendry.

Josh Briggs pumps up Yoshiki Inamura for his match. Inamura is going to go at it alone and tells Briggs to stay back.

The Culling is backstage. Shawn Spears says Tatum Paxley is slowly becoming part of the family. Ava comes by and tells Izzi Dame that she has a title shot against Sol Ruca at The Great American Bash. Hank & Tank come by and argue with Spears and Vance. Ava sets up a match between them next week. Dame and Paxley and kind of cuddle.

Match 5: Yoshiki Inamura -vs- Jasper Troy

Inamura starts with punching Troy but Troy uses his power to punch Inamura and slam him down. Troy covers Inamura for a two count. Troy slams Inamura in the corner and squishes him. Troy slams down Inamura and covers for a near fall. Troy gets Inamura in a chinlock and Inamura powers out and puts Troy in a headlock. Troy hits a standing clothesline on Inamura and it doesn't knock down Inamura. Inamura hits a backdrop on Troy and then an elbow and covers Troy for a two count. Troy punches out of a headlock and both he and Inamura collide in the middle of the ring. Inamura gets knocked down with a sidewalk slam and Troy covers Inamura for a two count. Inamura knocks Troy out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

We come back and Troy knocks down Inamura and splashes him three times and covers for a near fall. Troy hits a slam on Inamura and covers again but only gets a two count. Inamura sends Troy into the ringpost shoulder first and then chops Troy. Inamura unleashes a bunch of strikes on Troy. Troy hits a bossman slam on Inamura and tries to pin Inamura again. Troy goes to splash Inamura but Inamura gets his knees up. Inamura hits Troy with some sumo strikes and the irish whips Troy into the corner. Inamura slams Troy and slams Troy again. Inamura climbs the ropes and hits a splash and covers Troy and gets the win.

Winner: Yoshiki Inamura

After the match, Oba Femi comes out and locks eyes with Inamura. In the ring, Je'Von Evans takes out Troy.

Jordynne Grace walks backstage and is on her way to the ring.

After the commercial break, Jordynne Grace makes her way out to the ring. Grace says she's going to be honest, and getting to where she is now is the hardest thing she's ever done. She says she thrives under pressure and the bigger the battle the bigger the win. Grace says she'll make history at Evolution. She says in order to get there she needs to be vulnerable because she always asks herself if she has what it takes to be here and if she belongs in the WWE. Grace says she had the odds stacked against her and she became someone they couldn't ignore and that's why she'll beat Jacy Jayne and she'll prove to everyone exactly who she is. Fatal Influence interrupts her. Jayne asks her to stop with her sob story and congratulates her for making it her highlight of her career. Jayne says Grace can't carry this division and says she's at the top of her game. She tells Grace that people aren't here to bow at her feet, which is what Blake Monroe thinks as well. Grace tells Jayne to shut up and says while Jayne surprised everyone by winning, Grace won't surprise anyone when she wins. Jayne attacks Grace and Henley joins in. Blake Monroe runs out and takes out Henley and Grace takes out Jayne. Monroe and Grace stand in the ring as Fatal Influence leaves. Ava comes out and tells Fatal Influence to calm down. Ava announces a Fallon Henley/Jacy Jayne -vs- Blake Monroe and Jordyne Grace at The Great American Bash. Henley and Jayne run back in the ring to take out Grace and Monroe but they beat up Henley and Jayne and we get the end credits.

Results provided by our live results partner, Rajah.com