AEW Star The Beast Mortos Returns to Arena Mexico for First Time in 15 Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
AEW Star The Beast Mortos Returns to Arena Mexico for First Time in 15 Years

AEW star The Beast Mortos is set to return to Arena Mexico this Friday night, marking his first match in the iconic venue in nearly 15 years.

Mortos will headline the upcoming CMLL show, joining forces with Ultimo Guerrero and Averno to take on Mascara Dorada, Templario, and Esfinge in trios action. This appearance follows Mortos’ participation at AEW’s Grand Slam Mexico, but it will be his first in Arena Mexico since departing CMLL for AAA back in 2011.

According to LuchaBlog, Komander had originally been scheduled for Friday’s show but remains sidelined due to injury. In his place, AEW is sending Mortos. His involvement required AEW President Tony Khan to personally meet with CMLL director Salvador Lutteroth Lomeli to get the green light for Mortos to wrestle at the Grand Slam Dynamite episode held in Arena Mexico earlier this month. After receiving the go-ahead, Mortos expressed his appreciation in a social media post, thanking CMLL for the opportunity and acknowledging the support of his girlfriend Mercedes Mone.

Friday’s semi-main event will feature Titan and Neon facing Angel de Oro and Barbaro Cavernario. The entire show will stream live on CMLL’s YouTube channel for subscribers at the Campeon Mundial and Leyenda levels.

Full lineup for Friday’s Arena Mexico show:

  • The Beast Mortos, Ultimo Guerrero & Averno vs. Mascara Dorada, Templario & Esfinge

  • Titan & Neon vs. Angel de Oro & Barbaro Cavernario

  • Additional matches to be confirmed

