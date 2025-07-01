Chad Gable Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Following WWE Raw Injury

Chad Gable has undergone surgery to address the shoulder injury that has been troubling him in recent weeks.

WWE had already acknowledged Gable's legitimate injury last week, with reports confirming he would need surgery. The company worked the situation into a storyline on the June 23 episode of Raw, where Penta was shown snapping Gable’s arm. On this week’s Raw, Gable appeared with his arm in a sling and announced that he would indeed require surgery.

Gable later took to Instagram to update fans after the operation.

“What’s up, dudes? I made it,” he said in a short video filmed post-surgery.

While no official timetable has been given for his return, Gable told fans he would be back “quicker than you can say GRACIAS!”

At 39, Gable has been performing under both his real name and his masked persona, El Grande Americano. Last month, he called it “maybe the most special day” of his career after facing El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide before later appearing at Money in the Bank the same night.

He currently leads the American Made faction, which includes the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

It is not yet known whether Gable will be forced to relinquish the WWE Speed Championship, which he won under the Americano persona. On Raw, Ludwig Kaiser was briefly seen wearing the Americano costume in a backstage segment, adding further intrigue to the situation.