Adam Copeland Reflects on 33-Year Career During AEW Hiatus

Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland has taken a moment to reflect as his AEW hiatus continues.

After returning to AEW earlier this year following a long injury layoff, Cope was last seen in action during a failed AEW World Trios Title challenge alongside FTR in April. The match ended with FTR turning on him, writing him off TV.

Now nearly three months removed, Cope shared a heartfelt message on Instagram marking 33 years since his wrestling debut:

“On Canada Day 33 yrs ago I made my wrestling debut. In Oakland Raiders Zubaz and a pair of Converse. Nowhere to go but up. Since then, I’ve travelled the world. Literally. Everywhere you can think of. From Moose Landing to Monterrey, from Bloodvein to Bucharest. It’s been a long, fruitful, soul expanding, soul diminishing, amazing, frustrating, exhausting, exhilarating journey over 3 decades. The best part?

I hear every one of you when I blast out of that entranceway and sing Metalingus at the top of your lungs. It’s never been lost on me what a privilege that is. Australia I’m lookin at you! It won’t last a lot longer so I’m gonna soak in every second. Thank you for coming along on this ride with me.”

There is still no official word on when the Hall of Famer will return to AEW television.