“It’s Natural”: Charlotte Flair Talks Chemistry With Alexa Bliss

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
“It’s Natural”: Charlotte Flair Talks Chemistry With Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair may be trying to distance herself from Alexa Bliss on WWE television, but behind the scenes, there seems to be a spark that neither can deny.

Since her return to WWE, Alexa Bliss has been hinting at forming a peculiar alliance with Flair. On-screen, "The Queen" has shown no interest in rekindling any form of partnership with her longtime adversary. However, away from the storyline, Flair recently admitted that working with Bliss feels surprisingly seamless.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, Charlotte opened up about their dynamic:
“I call her Blisster. We have so much history from coming up together in NXT. The main roster. We’ve been in partial feuds, but never a long ongoing one. To see where this is going and being back with her, it’s fun. It’s natural. We have chemistry,” said Charlotte.

She also added with a laugh, “Lexi has a good [staredown]. She’s still mad at me for tearing up Lilly a couple of years ago.”

That infamous moment took place in 2023 when Flair destroyed Bliss’ doll Lilly, a staple of Bliss’ dark persona at the time. Since then, both women have taken time away due to injury and personal circumstances, returning to the spotlight during this year's Royal Rumble. Now with both superstars back in the mix, a new chapter between them may be brewing, whether as friends, foes, or something in between.

