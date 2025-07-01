×
WWE's Last-Minute Scramble for Evolution 2025 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 01, 2025
WWE is putting the finishing touches on its plans for the upcoming Evolution 2025 premium live event, and a new report has provided insight into how those plans have come together behind the scenes.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has reached out to several legends in recent weeks in addition to the names who were revealed during the recent SmackDown tapings. These discussions have focused on setting up matches and appearances for the all-women’s event. The report adds that outreach to the legends had been taking place for some time, but a number of key creative decisions and talent confirmations reportedly came together at the last minute.

Liv Morgan’s shoulder injury is said to have forced major changes to the original creative direction. With Evolution set for July 12 and streaming live on Peacock and WWE Network, WWE had to quickly shift its plans in the lead-up to the event.

