“I’ve Lost a Step”: John Cena Explains Why 2025 Marks the End of His WWE Career

John Cena is officially entering the final stretch of his legendary in-ring career. With his retirement tour in full swing, the 17-time WWE Undisputed Champion recently discussed his decision to step away from professional wrestling in 2025, citing a noticeable decline in his physical performance.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Cena was candid about his current limitations and why this year felt like the right time to say goodbye. Aware that his in-ring abilities are not what they once were, Cena explained that he owes it to himself and the fans to bow out while he can still deliver meaningful performances.

“I can barely hang on right now,” Cena admitted. “Like, I have certainly lost a step. And I promised myself, and I made open, accountable promises to the fanbase, that when I get a step slower, I am stepping out the door. So I can hang on for another five, maybe seven years, and just slowly, crustily saunter on out there and do my stuff. Or I can…the business has been great to me. I’ve been in it for 25 years. I’ve got 18 more dates left this year, my last match will be in December. And that’s going to be the door shutting on me.”

Cena also hopes his decision will inspire the next generation of wrestlers to embrace the idea of retiring with dignity. He believes it is important for athletes to recognize when it is time to move on and prioritize their health and personal lives.

“Hopefully I can maybe set a precedent of ‘Hey, maybe it’s okay to say you had a wonderful time, but it’s really time to go. Cause the older you get, it’s really…I just want to be in a good partner to my wife. I want to be able to walk upright. I want my health into my final chapters of life. And the way I can do that or the way I can hedge that sure is not fall down a lot, post 45,” Cena said.