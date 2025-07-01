Darby Allin Featured in Shark Week 2025 Special on Discovery

AEW’s Darby Allin is set to dive into a whole new kind of danger later this month as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week 2025. The former TNT Champion will appear on the program Caught! Sharks Strike Back, which airs Thursday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A special preview of Allin’s appearance will be shown the night before during the July 23 broadcast of AEW Dynamite.

Shark Week, Discovery’s annual summer television event, kicks off on July 20 and will feature new content every night through July 26. Allin’s show, Caught! Sharks Strike Back, highlights some of the most jaw-dropping shark encounters ever caught on film. According to the network, viewers can expect everything from funny mishaps , including a shark slapping a fisherman in the face , to high-stakes moments like a great white stalking a kayaker for ten tense minutes.

Allin has been absent from AEW television in 2025 while focusing on an ambitious personal goal: climbing Mount Everest, which he completed recently. Soon after reaching the summit, Allin traveled to the Bahamas to film his Shark Week segment.

This is not the first crossover between AEW and Shark Week, as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to integrate the two properties through various promotional tie-ins.

The July 23 edition of Dynamite, which will take place in Chicago during AEW’s six-show residency at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, is expected to air the Shark Week teaser. However, it is not yet confirmed whether Darby Allin will return to AEW programming in time for that episode. AEW’s biggest annual event, All In, is set for July 12 in Arlington, Texas.



