GCW Confirms WWE ID Showcase for SummerSlam Weekend

GCW’s ongoing collaboration with WWE is set to continue during SummerSlam weekend with another WWE ID Showcase event scheduled to take place.

Game Changer Wrestling officially announced on Tuesday that the showcase will be held on Friday, August 1 at the Williams Center in Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will be part of GCW’s Summersmash weekend, which also includes the 14th edition of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on Saturday, also taking place at the same venue.

Both events are scheduled for the afternoon and will be streamed live via Triller+.

The WWE ID Showcase will spotlight emerging talent and is set to include appearances by Timothy Thatcher, Kylie Rae, Marcus Mathers, The Vanity Project, Jack Cartwheel, Cappuccino Jones, Ice Williams, Aaron Rourke, It’s Gal, Jordan Oasis, Aaron Roberts, and others.

Although specific matches have not yet been confirmed, both the men’s and women’s WWE ID Championship tournaments are currently underway. In June, competitors such as Bryce Donovan, Ice Williams, Jack Cartwheel, Cappuccino Jones, and Baylor picked up wins in the round-robin format.

WWE’s partnership with GCW previously included the launch of the ID tournament during WrestleMania weekend and appearances by both main roster and NXT talents at Bloodsport events.

